Toni Braxton's Niece Lauren Dies of Heart Condition at 24: Report

Toni Braxton’s niece Lauren “LoLo” Braxton has died. She was 24.

Lauren, who was the daughter of Toni’s younger brother Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., reportedly died of causes related to a heart condition in Maryland, her father told TMZ.

According to TMZ, law enforcement responded to a 911 call around noon on Monday and found Lauren unresponsive when they arrived. The outlet reports that she was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Michael, 50, a Maryland based singer-songwriter, is the only son of the Braxton siblings and has appeared on episodes of their show, Braxton Family Values. He and Toni, 51, are the elder siblings to sisters Traci, 48, Towanda, 45, Trina, 44, and Tamar, 42.

Following the news, Trina posted a photo of Lauren to her Instagram page on Tuesday with the caption, “God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren ‘LoLo’ Braxton.”

Friends, family and fans have flooded Lauren’s Instagram page — which frequently featured her famous family — to post condolences in her comments.

