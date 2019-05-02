Toni Braxton Says She's 'Heartbroken' Over Sudden Death of Her 24-Year-Old Niece

Toni Braxton is mourning the death of her niece, Lauren “LoLo” Braxton.

The “Un-Break My Heart” singer, 51, broke her silence about her loss on Wednesday, sharing a red carpet photo of the two to Instagram.

“R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren ‘Lo Lo’ Braxton…I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken 😥💔 Love you…always auntie ‘Te Te.'”

Lauren, who was the daughter of Toni’s younger brother Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., died on April 29 in Maryland from causes related to a heart condition, according to her father who told TMZ. She was 24.

TMZ also reported that law enforcement responded to a 911 call around noon on Monday and found Lauren unresponsive when they arrived. According to the outlet, the 24-year-old was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Following Lauren’s passing, a rep for the Braxton family told Entertainment Tonight, “We ask that you please respect the Braxton family’s privacy in this time of sadness and loss.”

Michael, 50, a Maryland based singer-songwriter, is the only son among the Braxton siblings and has appeared on episodes of their show, Braxton Family Values. He and Toni are the elder siblings to sisters Traci, 48, Towanda, 45, Trina, 44, and Tamar, 42.

Trina also paid her respects to her Lauren with an Instagram photo she posted on Tuesday. The caption read, “God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren ‘LoLo’ Braxton.”

