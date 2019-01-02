Toni Braxton and Birdman Appear to End Engagement as She Toasts to 'Starting a New Chapter'

It looks like Toni Braxton and Birdman won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

The music stars appear to have called off their engagement, scrubbing their Instagrams clean save for a New Year’s Day post Braxton uploaded where she spoke about new beginnings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice… but ALWAYS choose to be chosen,” the 51-year-old “Un-Break My Heart” singer wrote, captioning a photo of herself in a red ballgown. “Cheers to a new year.”

Reps for both stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but according to E!, Birdman, 49, had written “It’s over” on his Instagram Story before clearing all his posts.

Both have also unfollowed one another on the popular social media platform.

Braxton and Birdman announced their engagement back in February, launching the singer to begin planning what she called a “vintage ’20s and ’30s-like Great Gatsby themed wedding.”

As of November, all seemed to be nearly in place, with Braxton telling PEOPLE Now that Birdman was pushing to tie the knot before 2019.

“He told me we’re getting married before the end of the year is up,” she explained. “He’s talking about crazy things. Like, ‘Let’s just go to Vegas.’ And I want the dress!”

All in all, Braxton said then there was a 70 percent chance she’ll be a Mrs. before the new year. “To him, it’d be 100, like now,” she said.

Birdman and Toni Braxton Craig Barritt/Getty

RELATED: Toni Braxton Talks Falling in Love with Birdman While Battling Lupus — and Great Gatsby-Themed Wedding Plans

With a friendship dating back “15 or 16 years,” the pair’s relationship began when he rushed to be by her side in the midst of her battle with lupus.

“In 2016, I was doing a little tour, just testing the market [to see] how far my endurance could go – and I got ill just before we went out,” Braxton previously told PEOPLE in April. “Every day I had a show, he came. Every night he would ask me, ‘Are you okay? Are you good?’ I said, ‘Oh my God, he’s such a great guy!’” When Birdman finally made his move, “He told me he always liked me and I was like, ‘You never told me!’ And he’s like, ‘Well, you were married!’ He said, ‘I was always digging you.’”

Rumors began to swirl after the couple were spotted getting cozy at the 2016 BET Awards. The former couple first teased their engagement in February during a trailer of her family’s hit WeTV reality show Braxton Family Values, where she excitedly told her sisters, “I have an announcement to make — I’m engaged!” while flashing her canary yellow diamond ring that Birdman designed.

Braxton, who’s up for two Grammys at February’s awards show, was previously married to singer/songwriter Keri Lewis, with whom she has two sons. The 12-year marriage ended in 2013.