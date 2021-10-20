"It was the perfect song and medium that allowed us to showcase a side of ourselves that we hadn't shown," Taehun tells PEOPLE

K-Pop's TOMORROW X TOGETHER 'Add Their Own Flair' to The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's 'Stay'

"Stay" has become one of the biggest songs worldwide — and TOMORROW X TOGETHER wanted a part of it!

On Tuesday, the K-Pop group's Yeonjun and Taehyun debuted a cover of the song by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, a process that member Yeonjun tells PEOPLE was "an incredible time."

"This recording process was not only enjoyable but also highly educational for me. It allowed me to experience and delve into the musical styles of both The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber. Then, of course, it's always fun to analyze and add your own flair," the 22-year-old tells PEOPLE. "It was also the perfect song and medium that allowed us to showcase a side of ourselves that we hadn't shown before."

"It's magnetic," adds Taehyun, 19. "This song hooks listeners immediately and evidently, it drew me as well. I listened to it over and over again. We had to cover it."

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Credit: Courtesy BIGHIT MUSIC

Just this year, the K-pop group — comprising Yeonjun, Taehyun, Soobin, Beomgyu and Huening Kai — released albums The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT FOR ESCAPE and FREEZE, along with Still Dreaming. Yeonjun explains that their goal is to speak on the "challenges and emotions" shared by this generation.

"I often take comfort in our fans and their growing support for our music and performances, because it feels like my stories are being heard on a personal level," Yeonjun said, thanking the group's fans.

"I always think it's a huge gift to have someone by your side in the process of growth. As we continue to grow, my guess is that each and every one of our MOA will also continue down that road to growth, fighting through growing pains of their own," adds Taehyun, referring to their fanbase. "I hope that we will be able to be a part of that journey and be the source of energy they need, just like how they always drive us forward."

Though they've already collaborated with Mod Sun, each member has a different artist they'd like to drop a song with.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Credit: Courtesy BIGHIT MUSIC

"I'm a very big fan of The Weeknd's music and performances. I look forward to the day we will be able to perform together on stage!" says Taehyun.

"I've been saying this for a while… Post Malone!" adds Beomgyu, 20.

"Shawn Mendes and Bruno Mars," chimes in Huening Kai, 19.

The group, which has a Japanese EP coming next month, says they look forward to exploring new genres in the future.