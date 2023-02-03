Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Responds to Criticism in the Wake of Pamela Anderson's Netflix Doc

"I don't sweat the comments from people that don't know me or my relationship or anything like that," said Furlan in a TikTok video

By
Published on February 3, 2023 06:35 PM
Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan and Pamela Anderson
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan; Pamela Anderson. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty, Roy Rochlin/Getty

Pamela Anderson addresses her relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee in her new Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, and since its release, fans have criticized the Mötley Crüe rocker's current wife Brittany Furlan.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Furlan addressed fans' comments and said she doesn't "sweat" the criticism, as she's confident and happy in her marriage.

"I just wanted to come on here and let you know I'm OK because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice, and I'm good, don't worry," said the former Vine star, who married Lee in 2019. "Don't worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they're saying. I don't live in that world, so please don't stress."

She continued, "Thank you to the people who have been so sweet. We're only here for a certain amount of time, so I don't sweat the comments from people that don't know me or my relationship or anything like that."

"I love everyone that's been really kind," added Furlan, before addressing the critics of her marriage. "I'm sending love to those who have been unkind, because I think they probably need it."

She then spoke about Lee, 60: "I'm lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all the stuff off and could care less. So, don't worry about anything and thank you to everyone that's been sticking up for me...I leave my comments open, if you feel like you wanna get it out and say something mean to me, go ahead, please."

Anderson, 55, and Lee's relationship saw a resurgence in fanfare upon the release of Hulu's Pam & Tommy series last year, which the Baywatch star has said she refuses to watch. "I have no desire to watch it," she says in Pamela, A Love Story before referencing the pair's infamous stolen homemade sex tape. "I never watched the tape, I'm never going to watch this."

The ex-spouses share sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, and Anderson has expressed support for Lee in his marriage to Furlan.

"He's married and happy, and she's good to him and I totally support that and think that's great," she told The Howard Stern Show in January. "I hate to be annoying and going through this again. I'm sure she's annoyed, but I respect their relationship, and [I'm] just glad he's happy and he has somebody in his life."

Related Articles
Olivia Newton-John attends the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Olivia Newton-John to Be Honored in Official State Memorial in Australia: 'Eager to Celebrate'
matthew lawrence; joey lawrence; chilli
Joey Lawrence Raves About Brother Matthew's 'Cool as Hell' Girlfriend, Chilli: 'He's Happy'
The Beatles
Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
BTS Members: Everything to Know About the K-Pop Supergroup
RAYE on the Success of 'Escapism' and Releasing Her Debut Album After Years in Record Label Limbo
RAYE on the Success of 'Escapism' and Hoping Listeners Find 'Solace' in Her Vulnerable New Album
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley Slams 'Noise' amid Lisa Marie Trust Battle, Says She's Moving Forward with 'Integrity and Love'
Maluma
Maluma's Dating History: From Anitta to Susana Gomez
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Host Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Trevor Noah Teases a 'Favorite' Female Artist Planning a Surprise Grammys Performance
Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner during Teen Choice 2011 at the Gibson Amphitheatre on August 7, 2011 in Universal City, California
Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner's Relationship: A Look Back
Mathew Knowles speaks on stage during TSP Game Plan 2023
Mathew Knowles Honors Parents for Black History Month: 'My Black Roots Is Where I Find Strength'
Grammys 2023 Livestream Tout Image
Tune in to Watch 'PEOPLE' and 'Entertainment Weekly' 's Red Carpet Live: 65th Annual Grammy Awards
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Singer Nick Carter leaves the "AOL Build" taping at the AOL Studios on June 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
Nick Carter Countersues Women Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault: 'Opportunists'
Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell attend the Stella McCartney Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2011 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2010 in Paris, France
Paul McCartney on Being 'Romantic' with Wife Nancy Shevell: 'I Completely Overdo Valentine's Day'
Detroit police are searching for Armani Kelly, 38, Dante Wicker, 31 and Montoya Givens, 31 who appeared to have disappeared together on Jan. 21 from a club in Detroit. Photo credit Missing in Michigan - Detroit Police Department
Bodies Believed to Belong to Rappers Missing Since Canceled Gig Found: 'They Didn't Deserve This'
Los Angeles - CIRCA 1986 Singer Irene Cara poses for a portrait circa 1986 in Los Angeles Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)
'Flashdance' Singer Irene Cara Died of Hypertension, High Cholesterol: Report
Lizzo
Lizzo Granted Trademark for '100% THAT Bitch' in Reversal After Application Was Rejected