Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Says She's 'All Cool' with Pamela Anderson After Social Media Drama

After the release of Netflix's Pamela, A Love Story doc in January, Furlan posted and deleted a TikTok joking that Anderson wouldn't care if she died

Published on April 3, 2023 11:05 AM
Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan and Pamela Anderson
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan; Pamela Anderson. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty, Roy Rochlin/Getty

Brittany Furlan wants to clear up rumors that she's beefing with husband Tommy Lee's ex-wife Pamela Anderson.

After performing a comedy show in Los Angeles on Thursday, Furlan revealed to TMZ that while she hasn't spoken to Anderson recently, there's no bad blood between them.

"We're all good. We want happiness. We want everyone to be friends," the 36-year-old comedian told the outlet, noting that she would "never" joke about Anderson, 55, in her comedy sets. "We're all cool."

Rumors of a feud between the two stars were sparked following the release of Anderson's Pamela, A Love Story documentary on Netflix in late January. Amid its release, Furlan posted a TikTok joking that the Baywatch star wouldn't care if she died.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Noam Galai/Getty

Using a popular sound of Wendy Williams saying, "She passed away? Oh, hmmm, alright," the TikTok — shared in February and quickly deleted — featured the onscreen caption, "Pam if I died."

Furlan later clarified to TMZ that the clip was meant to be a joke in response to fans calling for Anderson and Lee, 60, to get back together.

In another TikTok posted around the documentary release, Furlan addressed fans' comments criticizing her and Lee's marriage and said she doesn't "sweat" their opinions, as she's confident and happy in her relationship.

"I just wanted to come on here and let you know I'm okay because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice, and I'm good, don't worry," said the former Vine star, who married Lee in 2019. "Don't worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they're saying. I don't live in that world, so please don't stress."

pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She continued, "Thank you to the people who have been so sweet. We're only here for a certain amount of time, so I don't sweat the comments from people that don't know me or my relationship or anything like that."

"I love everyone that's been really kind," added Furlan, before addressing the critics of her marriage. "I'm sending love to those who have been unkind, because I think they probably need it."

She then spoke about Lee: "I'm lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all the stuff off and could care less. So, don't worry about anything and thank you to everyone that's been sticking up for me...I leave my comments open, if you feel like you wanna get it out and say something mean to me, go ahead, please."

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 1996. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Anderson, 55, and Lee's relationship saw a resurgence in fanfare upon the release of Hulu's Pam & Tommy series last year, which the Barb Wire star has said she refuses to watch. "I have no desire to watch it," she says in Pamela, A Love Story before referencing the pair's infamous stolen homemade sex tape. "I never watched the tape, I'm never going to watch this."

The ex-spouses share sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, and Anderson has expressed support for Lee in his marriage to Furlan.

"He's married and happy, and she's good to him and I totally support that and think that's great," she told The Howard Stern Show in January. "I hate to be annoying and going through this again. I'm sure she's annoyed, but I respect their relationship, and [I'm] just glad he's happy and he has somebody in his life."

