Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee Accuses Travis Scott of 'Ripping Off' His Stage Design: 'Lawyer Up'

It’s the battle of the rollercoasters!

On Wednesday, Tommy Lee called out Travis Scott for allegedly “ripping off” two of his concert ideas. The Mötley Crüe drummer, 56, claimed on social media that his rollercoaster set designs were identical to the ones used by Scott during his Astroworld tour.

In an Instagram post, Lee shared two videos: The first featured Scott, 26, sitting in a chair and making a complete 360 on the rollercoaster track while performing on stage. The other showed a very similar set design — except this clip featured Lee performing a solo on the drums as he spun in a circle.

Lee used what was dubbed The Crücifly during Mötley Crüe’s final 2015 tour.

“Just found out this f— idiot @travisscott or someone on his team ripped off the 360 AND The Crüecifly! WTF!!” Lee wrote alongside the videos. “Get an original idea bro…(swipe to see who did this s— first) BRB there’s more …”

The Mötley Crüe founder then shared another two videos — this time, a comparison of both musicians sitting on a suspended rollercoaster as it traveled across the crowds during their respective performances.

“ANNNNND not one rip off but TWO. DOPE,” he captioned the next post. “I get copying is a form of flattery, but this is just straight ripping off my s—. What do you guys think??? #crüecifly”

Lee later turned to Twitter where he made more comments regarding the incident, first threatening to take legal action against the “SICKO MODE” rapper. “Hey @trvisXX lawyer up!” he wrote on Wednesday.

A day later, after many of Scott’s fans defended his set design and rollercoaster incorporation, Lee snapped back and explained that the company who created his stage was also the same one that the rapper was using.

“And the plot thickens! After I and our production crew created the 360 and Crüecifly, We hired a company called SGPS in Las Vegas to create it,” he explained on Twitter. “WELLLLL GUESS WHO’S DOING TRAVIS’S SET DESIGN???? F— SGPS! So all u mothaf— tellin me I’m not right can f— off”

In response to the drummer’s claims, Scott’s lawyer Laurie L. Soriano told PEOPLE, “Tommy didn’t invent the concept of a roller coaster on stage and there’s no legal basis for his accusatory outburst.”

“The actual creator and owner of the system has granted Travis all rights to use that equipment to complement his original stage design,” she added.

SGPS, the production company behind the two musicians’ stage design did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This is not the first time that musicians have publicly gone head-to-head over set design disputes.

Earlier this month, Lorde accused Kanye West and Kid Cudi of ripping off her floating glass box stage design.

Sharing several photos to her Instagram Stories, including ones of West and Cudi on a floating stage behind a mostly-pink and red backdrop during their Camp Flog Gnaw performance in Los Angeles, the singer, 22, explained that their designs were copied from her own.

“I’m proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves,” Lorde captioned a photo from her March concert featuring the suspended stage from her 2017 -2018 Melodrama tour and her April 2017 Coachella performance.

“But don’t steal — not from women or anyone else — not in 2018 or ever,” she demanded.

The rappers and their reps never addressed the issue.