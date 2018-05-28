Did Tommy Lee Tie the Knot? Rocker and Fiancé Brittany Furlan Say 'I Do' While Posing in Robes

Did Tommy Lee just tie the knot with fiancée Brittany Furlan?

The Mötley Crüe rocker shared an Instagram photo on Sunday night that hinted at a surprise wedding to the social media star — but a few things didn’t look quite right. For one thing, no one else appeared to be in attendance. And also, they were both clad in white terry-cloth robes!

“Did it, I do A LOT,” Lee, 55, captioned the photo. However, Furlan shared the same image around the same time, and her caption shed a little more light on the truth behind the romantic shot.

“BEST.DAY.EVER 🕊👰🏻🤵🏻(to take a photo in front of someone’s leftover wedding alter),” she wrote, tagging the photo at Los Angeles’ posh Beverly Hills Hotel.

Presumably it’ll be a little while longer before the couple takes a stroll down the aisle. Lee first popped the question on Valentine’s Day, and shared the news on social media soon after.

“Well this certainly beats chocolates!” he captioned a photo of Furlan’s heart-shaped engagement ring. “Say hello to future Mrs. Lee 🙈💕 #engaged💍.”

Furlan, 31, also shared the happy news via Twitter, posting a pic of the two holding hands — with the sparkler front and center. “Best day of my life!!!! I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend,” she wrote.

Best day of my life!!!! I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend ❤️ #engaged 💍 pic.twitter.com/b8FSbF9eBS — @BrittanyFurlan (@BrittanyFurlan) February 14, 2018

But all hasn’t been well in Lee’s world. On March 5, just weeks after his engagement, he was involved in a physical altercation with his 21-year-old son Brandon inside his home in Calabasas, California. Lee was transported to a local hospital that same night to treat minor injuries.

Tommy Lee's lip injury.

The following day, Tommy posted (and quickly deleted) a selfie of his swollen lips on Instagram captioned, “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon. Great son!”

Representatives for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office, who arrived on the scene soon after the incident, previously told PEOPLE the pair had been arguing about a series of tweets and photos Lee had posted responding to a recent interview given by his former wife — and Brandon’s mother — Pamela Anderson. During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that aired on ITV, the former Baywatch star, 50, discussed physical abuse she claimed to have endured from Tommy during their relationship.

Brandon then released an exclusive statement to PEOPLE in which he claimed his father is battling alcoholism and he tried to set up an intervention.

“I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism,” Brandon said in a statement provided by his rep, Teal Cannaday. “I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

Tommy Lee and son Brandon. David M. Benett/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lee denied the allegations the same day, tweeting: “I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f—in’ retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f—in’ years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here.”

A family friend corroborated Brandon’s statement, telling PEOPLE that although Tommy was once sober for five years, he “definitely has a taste for partying.”

“Brandon is genuinely concerned, and Tommy is in such denial,” said the friend.

However, an insider close to the rocker calls Brandon’s allegations “deflection.”

“He has a few drinks here and there,” the insider said. “But for 30 years he lived out of a duffel bag to support his family. He can have a few drinks here or there.”

Lee‘s physical assault case against Brandon was dismissed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in April, PEOPLE has learned.