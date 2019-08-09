Tommy Lee is laying into Donald Trump supporters by resharing a message that warns them of what will happen when “liberals” gain back control of the White House.

On Thursday, Lee, 56, shared the message — first posted online a year ago by an anonymous person — which addresses “Trumpsters” in an explosive rant explaining that they “better pray liberals never gain control of the WH again because we are going to pay you back so f—— hard for all of this s—.”

The writer joked that in the event that Trump is not re-elected, Planned Parenthoods will be “on every dam corner.”

“We’re going to repaint Air Force One, p—- hat pink and fly it over your beloved Bible Belt 6 days a week, tossing birth control pills, condoms & atheist literature from the cockpit,” the note continued.

“We’re going to tax your mega churches so bad Joel Olsteen will need to get a job at Chik Fil A to pay his light bill. Speaking of Chik Fil A, we’re buying all those and giving them to any LGBTQ person your sick cult leaders tortured with conversion therapy.”

“Have fun with the new menu you bigoted f—-. Try the McPence,” the message continued in reference to Vice President Mike Pence. “It’s a boiled unseasoned chicken breast that you have to eat in the closet with your mother.”

“We’re going to gather up ALL of your guns, melt them down and turn them into a gargantuan metal mountain emblazoned with the face of Hillary Clinton.”

The writer then shared that all parks will be renamed after another late civil rights activist: Rosa Parks.

The writer also stated that confederate statues will be replaced with Black Lives Matter leaders and Mexican immigrants: “Every single public school will be renamed after a child that was kidnapped by this regime. And after we fumigate the WH, we’re repainting the whole thing rainbow.”

The writer went on to take a jab at Fox News explaining that it “will be taken over and turned into a family refugee shelter.”

“We’re turning Hannity’s office into a giant unisex bathroom with changing tables & free tampons,” the anonymous author said of Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The writer concluded the message by adding that any time a “Trumpster” complains about the changes, “we’re adding an openly gay character to a Disney movie.”

Lee’s fiery post comes just a few days after he clapped back at critics, who told him to stay out of politics.

“The next person who tells me to stick to drumming and stay out of politics, I’m gonna come to ur house and shove my drumsticks up ur ass until you sneeze,” Lee wrote on Monday.

Lee has been open about his disapproval of Trump, 73, as he tweeted “Our president is a f—— idiot and f— all you dickheads who voted for him!” in 2017.

Lee isn’t the only celebrity to express his dislike for Trump.

Last month, singer John Legend held nothing back in a scathing assessment of the president calling him a “flaming racist” and an “evil f—— canker sore” on the United States in the wake of Trump’s inflammatory attacks on Baltimore.

Legend’s comments come days after Trump went on a Twitter rant directed at Rep. Elijah Cummings and his congressional district after Cummings criticized the way border officials were treating migrants coming from Mexico.

“Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump wrote.