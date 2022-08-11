Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee Posts Penis Pic to Social Media: 'Ooooopppsss'

Tommy Lee posted a full-frontal nude on social media that has since been deleted from Instagram and Facebook — but is still live on Twitter.

The Mötley Crüe drummer, 59, posted the photo to his various platforms Thursday morning. The Instagram and Facebook photos carried the caption "Ooooopppsss," before they were taken down, PEOPLE can confirm.

It is unclear whether Lee himself or Instagram removed the photo from Instagram and Facebook; TMZ noted that the photo was available on Lee's Facebook page for a longer period of time.

The still-available Twitter version of the nude photo was posted at 3:52 a.m. Thursday without any sort of caption.

Tommy Lee. Tommy Lee/Twitter

On Instagram, Lee's lewd post was sandwiched between two apparent references to the nude photo. On Wednesday night, he posted a photo on Instagram of a banana placed on a figurine, and after the nude photo, he posted an image of an elephant standing face-to-face with a nude man that reads: "How do you breathe through that little thing??"

Instagram users had much to say in the comments of Lee's recent posts Thursday, with multiple users asking if the photo of the banana served as "foreshadowing" for the full-frontal nude photo.

"So we just gon pretend nothing happened huh," wrote one Instagram user in a comment on the photo of the elephant that followed the nude photo.

"We need answers," another user commented.

Tommy Lee. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lee's nude exploits are nothing new to his fans. His relationship with Pamela Anderson in the '90s, including their infamous leaked sex tape, was chronicled earlier this year in Hulu's Pam & Tommy miniseries starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the titular characters.

Though Lee's relationship with Anderson, now 55, made headlines, he's now with current wife Brittany Furlan, whom he met on the dating app Raya in 2017.

Lee has said he felt a connection to Furlan before they first met. "I've been following her for years on Vine. I was like, 'She is so funny, and stupid and cute and beautiful,'" he said in the Netflix documentary The American Meme, which profiled Furlan.

While Furlan was hesitant to jump into their relationship headfirst after previously being cheated on, Lee worked hard to gain her trust, giving her full access to his world. "He was like, 'Oh, well, I'll just give you the password to my phone and all my devices and anytime you're feeling insecure, you can go look at anything you want,' " she recalled on an episode of dating coach Tripp Kramer's podcast How to Talk to Girls.

"He's great and so loving and so supportive and ... such a good partner, honestly," she continued. "Once you kind of find someone you feel safe with, that kind of changes everything."

Lee popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2018 with a sparkling heart-shaped diamond. One year — and one faux wedding — later, Furlan officially became Mrs. Lee. "I met someone who I can trust because I didn't trust anybody that I've dated before," Furlan said of her spouse in The American Meme. "I'd say Tommy is my first true love and I'm finally safe and happy."