The public feud between Tommy Lee and his son Brandon Lee continued on Monday.

A day after the 22-year-old shared a video of his father seemingly passed out on the ground wearing just a black t-shirt and underwear, Tommy opened up about their estranged relationship on social media — claiming that he was actually knocked unconscious in his son’s post and alleging that Brandon was the one with the substance abuse problem.

“Rehab for son: $130,000, Party for son’s 21st birthday last year: $40,000,” the Mötley Crüe rocker wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses ‘alcoholism’ as scapegoat: $10,000, Son acting like a victim on social media on father’s day: Priceless.”

“I’m out [mic] drop!” he added in the post.

A rep for Brandon declined to comment on Tommy’s claims, though Brandon himself responded on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

“I thank my Dad for paying for my treatment. It’s the best thing he’s ever done for me,” he wrote. “Today I am almost two years sober. Every day that goes by I feel ever more grateful. My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time. So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment.”

Tommy and Brandon’s father/son relationship has long been on rocky terms, stemming back to March when an alleged physical altercation between the two left the rocker with a bloody lip.

On Sunday, the drama appeared to be reignited when Tommy shared an Instagram post in honor of Father’s Day, posting one photo of him with his own father and a throwback picture of him with one of his sons (He and ex Pamela Anderson are also parents to son Dylan Jagger, 20).

“Happy Father’s Day fellas! I’m not gonna sit here and post some fluffed up bulls— for the public to read…. I’m gonna be honest- Being a father ain’t easy!” he wrote. “I’m so tired of the fake s— I keep seeing all over IG… let’s get real: It’s a rollercoaster ok?”

Continued Tommy, “Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things.” He claimed, “If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK. I never wanted this for my kids. I know I’m not fully to blame, because their mom has a lot to do with it, enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren’t good, but I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end up kind.”

“I love them dearly, don’t get me wrong, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals,” he added. “Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood …. I love my boys but they can be assh—- too…and that’s the truth (Cue Honest Guy music).”

Tommy Lee and Brandon Lee David M. Benett/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Brandon replied by sharing a screenshot of his dad’s post on his own Instagram account, claiming he was an absent father.

“Remember what happened last time you said this s—? night night 😴” said Brandon. “You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy. If you think we’re so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games. Someone like you couldn’t raise a man like me.”

He continued, “Once again painting our family in a negative light. Who the f— are you? Just move on dude… WE ALL HAVE. ✌🏼or I’ll put you right back to f—— sleep 😴”

Brandon then posted the video that appeared to show Tommy passed out. “Look a little sleepy there Tommy. 😴,” Brandon captioned the post.

Brandon Lee/Instagram

By Monday afternoon, Brandon had deleted the video of his father — posting a note in its place captioned, “Sorry for the noise everyone. Hopefully this is the end.”

“Tommy. If you want to bad mouth me, do it to my face. You post something for the world to see, saying that I’m a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect? Seriously, who’s the fkn adult here? How would you even know if I’m a bad kid, you’re not even around enough to know what kind of a person I am,” he wrote. “I understand that your feelings must be hurt still about how things went down. But please stop posting all of this on social media, it’s making us all act like kids. Let’s just drop it dude.”

Brandon continued, “You’re mad I didn’t say Happy Father’s Day to you?? So what?! My birthday was on June 5th motherf—– … I didn’t hear s— from you … and I didn’t go telling the world what a let down you are. Come on man. It’s time to move on. Let’s keep this private.”

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Addresses Controversial Blackface Photo Amid Feud with Pusha T

Back in March, Tommy said that he was brokenhearted over the state of his relationship with Brandon.

“My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning a selfie of his swollen lips that he quickly deleted. “Good job Brandon. Great son!”

Representatives for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office, who arrived on the scene shortly after the incident, previously told PEOPLE the pair had been arguing about a series of disparaging tweets and photos Lee had written about Anderson, following an interview where the 50-year-old discussed physical abuse she claimed to have endured from her ex during their relationship.

The case was dismissed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in April.

Tommy Lee and Brandon Lee Todd Williamson/Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Brandon released an exclusive statement to PEOPLE at the time of the fight, in which he claimed his father is battling alcoholism and that he had worked “tirelessly organizing an intervention.”

“I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy,” Brandon said in a statement provided by his rep, Teal Cannaday.

Lee denied the allegations the same day, tweeting: “I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f—in’ retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f—in’ years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here.”