Tommy Lee Launches OnlyFans Page with Nude Butt Photo: 'Tired of Instagram Policing Our Bodies'

Tommy Lee doesn't want to be told where he can show his naked body.

After posting a photo of his penis to social media last month and later controversially encouraging Mötley Crüe concert audiences to expose their genitals, Lee announced the launch of his OnlyFans account on Friday during a Las Vegas performance.

"Should we play a little game of, 'I'll show you mine if you show me yours?'" the 59-year-old rocker told the crowd at Allegiant Stadium, per fan footage posted online. "Well, I already won. I showed you my s---. They took it down off the internet. No more d---s, no more titties. Is that it?"

Lee laughed and continued, "Well, what I've done is I've now gone over to a place where you can be free as f---, and you can show anybody whatever the f--- you want, and they don't f---ing take it down. So, f---ing suck it. Boom!"

The "Dr. Feelgood" performer then unzipped his pants, turned around and bared his buttocks — featuring the words "ONLY FANS" written across each cheek — to the crowd, receiving laughter and applause from the audience.

After the show, Lee took to his social media pages and shared a similar NSFW photo of his behind, this time featuring a flame emoji to hide some of his butt crack. "You heard it here tonight," he captioned the post, linking to his OnlyFans page. "cum join me over there for fun that Instagram won't let us have here! 🤭"

On Sunday, the Mötley Crüe musician shared a video to Twitter introducing fans to his latest media platform once again. "Yo, I'm Tommy Lee. Join me over at OnlyFans because I went the f--- over there," he said in the clip. "I'm tired of Instagram policing our bodies, so head on over to the wild side — OnlyFans. Let's f---ing go."

Lee's OnlyFans announcement isn't the only time fans have encountered his genitals as of late. On Aug. 11, he posted a full-frontal nude selfie taken in a hot tub to Instagram and Facebook — where it's since been deleted — as well as Twitter.

"A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf---ing bender, bro," Lee told the audience at a Mötley Crüe concert in San Antonio, Texas, later that month, according to a video of the moment shared to social media. "I got f---ing sideways as f--- and got naked and posted pictures of my d---."

He continued, "And usually, I mean I'm a titty man, so I like to see titties, but tonight is equal-opportunity night. Tonight I wanna see everyone's d---. C'mon boys, pull your s--- out. Pull your f---ing junk out. Let's go."

Tommy Lee. Tommy Lee/Twitter

Lee then pointed to a man in a pink shirt and said, "He's ready to pull his d--- out. Show the whole world that motherf---ing hot dog."

Visibly shocked at the callout, the audience member pointed to the woman next to him and shook his head. "The wife says no? Divorce!" exclaimed the rockstar to applause and laughter from the crowd.

The crowd request was apparently made by Lee for multiple nights on the band's recently wrapped stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. After asking fans at the Sept. 7 concert in San Francisco to expose their genitals to one another, concertgoer Juan Alvarez told ABC 7 he was shocked and displeasured that he and minor attendees had to see genitals on the Jumbotron.

"Minors and everyone was forced to see people nude on the big screen and everyone was doing it around us too. It was like Sodom and Gomorrah, it was crazy. Even the usher had to pull a guy down from the brick wall because he had his private parts out, screaming. It was pretty crazy," Alvarez told the outlet.

Lee then shared a clip from the news broadcast to his social media pages and said in a voice-over, "The world is too soft! Been doing this s--- for years Karen..I mean Juan! @motleycrue concerts aren't PG and never have been!!!! Grow the f--- up!"

In a follow-up tweet, Lee continued, "Complaining about seeing tits at a Mötley Crüe concert is like complaining about seeing cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory."