Tommy Lee Deletes Transphobic Instagram Repost, Claims He's in 'No Way' Against LGBTQIA+ Community

After facing backlash, Lee deleted a clip of One America News Network host Liz Wheeler ranting about transgender people from his Instagram

Published on April 18, 2023 06:30 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 18: Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan arrive at the Premiere Of Netflix's "The Dirt" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Tommy Lee. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tommy Lee is speaking out after facing backlash for a post on his Instagram account.

After sharing a 2017 clip of One America News Network host Liz Wheeler ranting against transgender people and individuals identifying as "transracial" and "transabled" to Instagram on Friday, the Mötley Crüe rocker took down the clip and addressed the situation with his followers.

"I deleted my 'controversial' post, because I am in no way transphobic or against the LGBTQIA+ community or any f---ing community...s---," wrote Lee, 60, on Instagram. "I'm the gayest motherf---er around! I just don't agree with how far some things have been taken."

"I get being born female and identifying as male or being born male and identifying as female or whatever," he continued. "But when [people] start identifying as babies or animals...WTF!"

In the comments of his since-deleted post, musician Questlove was one of many to call out Lee, writing: "OAN tho? #unfollow."

RELATED VIDEO: Flight Attendant Who Shared Her Transition Journey in United Video Dead After Posting Emotional Final Message

Earlier this year, the American Psychological Association wrote that "transgender is an umbrella term for persons whose gender identity, gender expression or behavior does not conform to that typically associated with the sex to which they were assigned at birth."

The organization explained the difference between sex and gender at the time, writing, "Sex is assigned at birth, refers to one's biological status as either male or female, and is associated primarily with physical attributes such as chromosomes, hormone prevalence, and external and internal anatomy."

Gender, meanwhile, "refers to the socially constructed roles, behaviors, activities, and attributes that a given society considers appropriate for boys and men or girls and women," per the APA.

Press Conference For THE STADIUM TOUR DEF LEPPARD - MOTLEY CRUE - POISON At SiriusXM's Hollywood Studios
Tommy Lee. Emma McIntyre/Getty

As of last month, a record 340 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation have been introduced across the United States in 2023, according to the Human Rights Campaign — many of which target transgender youth specifically.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been one of the politicians leading the charge against transgender rights, pushing a ban on gender-affirming care for minors and Medicaid recipients, as well as signing a bill into law that bans trans women and girls from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity.

President Joe Biden has been vocal about his support for the transgender community since taking office, quickly reinstating transgender healthcare protections and removing the ban on transgender military members — both undoing policies imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump — before taking aim at the "onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans" in his first State of the Union speech last March.

While kicking off Pride Month last year, he also continued to urge Congress to vote on the Equality Act, which would expand the 1964 Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity.

