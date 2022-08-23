Tommy Lee Addresses Recent Nude Photo Mid-Concert, Asks Crowd to Show Their Penises: 'C'mon Boys'

Tommy Lee says he posted a full-frontal nude photo earlier this month while "on a bender."

During a Mötley Crüe concert in San Antonio, Texas, over the weekend, the 59-year-old rock drummer explained the story behind the naked hot tub selfie he shared across social media platforms on Aug. 11 — and then encouraged the crowd to show him their own penises.

"A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf---ing bender, bro," Lee told the crowd, according to a video of the moment shared to social media. "I got f---ing sideways as f--- and got naked and posted pictures of my d---."

He continued, "And usually, I mean I'm a titty man, so I like to see titties, but tonight is equal-opportunity night. Tonight I wanna see everyone's d---. C'mon boys, pull your s--- out. Pull your f---ing junk out. Let's go."

Lee then pointed to a man in a pink shirt and said, "He's ready to pull his d--- out. Show the whole world that motherf---ing hot dog."

Visibly shocked at the callout, the audience member pointed to the woman next to him and shook his head. "The wife says no? Divorce!" exclaimed the rockstar to applause and laughter from the crowd.

The nude photo, a selfie of Lee from the face down, was posted alongside the caption, "Ooooopppsss," before it was taken down from Instagram and Facebook.

It is unclear whether Lee himself or Instagram removed the photo from Instagram and Facebook; TMZ noted that the photo was available on Lee's Facebook page for a longer period of time.

The photo is still available on Twitter, where it was posted without a caption.

On Instagram, Lee's lewd post was sandwiched between two apparent references to the nude photo. The night before sharing it, he posted a photo on Instagram of a banana placed on a figurine, and after the nude photo, he posted an image of an elephant standing face-to-face with a nude man that reads: "How do you breathe through that little thing??"

Instagram users had much to say in the comments of Lee's recent posts Thursday, with multiple users asking if the photo of the banana served as "foreshadowing" for the full-frontal nude photo.

Tommy Lee. Tommy Lee/Twitter

"So we just gon pretend nothing happened huh," wrote one Instagram user in a comment on the photo of the elephant that followed the nude photo.

"We need answers," another user commented.

Lee's nude exploits are nothing new to his fans. His relationship with Pamela Anderson in the '90s, including their infamous leaked sex tape, was chronicled earlier this year in Hulu's Pam & Tommy miniseries starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the titular characters.

Though Lee's relationship with Anderson, now 55, made headlines, he's now with current wife Brittany Furlan, whom he met on the dating app Raya in 2017.

Mötley Crüe is currently touring North American stadiums with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts through Sept. 9.