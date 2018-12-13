Tommy Lee and Son Brandon Reconcile with a Hug Months After Physical Altercation: 'I Love You Son'

Tommy Lee and his son Brandon are back on good terms.

On Thursday, the 56-year-old rocker posted a black-and-white snapshot to Instagram that showed father and son sharing a warm embrace. “I love you son,” he captioned the image.

The feeling is apparently mutual. “Love you Dad,” Brandon — whose mother is Tommy’s ex Pamela Anderson — commented.

Their declarations of affection come months after the pair publicly locked horns in a nasty feud.

In March, the two allegedly had a violent fight that culminated in Tommy going to the hospital. PEOPLE confirmed that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the incident at Tommy’s home.

“My fiancée [Brittany Furlan] and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth,” Tommy tweeted at the time.

Tommy also posted and deleted a selfie of his swollen lips, telling his Instagram followers that his “heart is broken” and that children “can still turn against you.”

Afterward, Brandon addressed the fight by alleging that his father was an alcoholic. “I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism,” Brandon told PEOPLE through his rep Teal Cannaday.

“I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition,” Brandon’s statement continued. “I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

Tommy responded on Twitter to Brandon’s statement to PEOPLE.

“LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f—in’ retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f—in’ years I deserve it,” he wrote. “You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur ass!!”

“See ya later social media! Can’t read anymore liesss,” Tommy added.

Before the incident, Pamela Anderson alleged on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that Tommy abused her when they were married. On the night of the dispute, Tommy tweeted, “Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s— but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention.”

“Signed, ‘The abuser’ (who she texts every day & asks for me back),” he wrote.

“[Tommy] feels like Pamela crossed a line by going out of her way to reference something that happened over 20 years ago, the most humiliating time of your life and such a sensitive subject that was painful for everyone,” a Tommy source told PEOPLE.

Sources told PEOPLE that Tommy posting about Anderson led to the confrontation. A sheriff’s department official confirmed to PEOPLE that Tommy and Brandon had argued about Tommy’s tweets before their fight.

The next month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office dismissed Tommy’s assault case against Brandon, TMZ first reported. A spokesperson told PEOPLE that the office was dropping the case “due to victim unavailability.”

In June, Anderson told Entertainment Tonight, “They’re both adults. Maybe Brandon more so.”

“It’s between them,” she said. “I wish the best for everybody, but, you know, we’re all growing and learning and this is part of it. … It’s too bad, but like I said, it’s the past.”

The drama continued on Father’s Day, when Tommy wrote on Instagram that “my kids don’t know the value of things.”

“If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK. I never wanted this for my kids,” he said in a lengthy post.

“I love them dearly, don’t get me wrong, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals,” he added.

On his own Instagram, Brandon posted a screenshot of his father’s words. He also shared a since-deleted video that appeared to show Tommy passed out.

“You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy,” Brandon wrote. “If you think we’re so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games. Someone like you couldn’t raise a man like me.”

Tommy then posted on social media with claims of his own. “Rehab for son: $130,000, Party for son’s 21st birthday last year: $40,000,” he wrote. “Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses ‘alcoholism’ as scapegoat: $10,000, Son acting like a victim on social media on father’s day: Priceless.”

“I thank my Dad for paying for my treatment. It’s the best thing he’s ever done for me,” Brandon said on Instagram. “Today I am almost two years sober. Every day that goes by I feel ever more grateful. My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time. So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment.”