Tom Petty's Family 'Touched' That Joe Biden Chose the Late Singer's Song for His Victory Speech

On Saturday, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrated their triumph over President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence while playing Petty's hit, "I Won’t Back Down," at their victory celebration.

Petty's family shared on Twitter that they were "touched" to hear the hitmaker's song play during the celebrations. "We were all so touched to see Tom included on such an important night in America. Congratulations @joebiden and @kamalaharris," they shared alongside a video of Petty performing the track. The "Free Fallin'" singer died of a cardiac arrest at age 66 in October 2017.

In contrast, four of Petty's relatives — daughters Adria and Annakim, widow Dana, and ex-wife Jane — protested the track being played at Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa earlier this year.

The family sent the president, 74, and his campaign team a cease and desist notice after learning that the song was used at the Oklahoma rally back in June.

"Tom Petty's song 'I Won't Back Down' was used today at Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, OK.," they shared in a lengthy statement on Twitter at the time. "Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind."

"Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together," the statement continued.

"Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for EVERYONE. We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn't stand for this. We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either," they added.

"We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage. Concurrently, we have issued an official cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign. Adria, Annakim, Dana and Jane Petty."

On Saturday, Trump's presidency came to an end, though he has refused to concede the election, arguing while offering no evidence that the votes against are fraudulent.

During his victory speech, Biden, 77, issued a message of unity to the American people. "Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we, the people,” Biden said. “I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again. And to unite us here at home. It's the honor of my lifetime that so many millions of Americans have voted for that vision.”