A Rocker and a Heartbreaker: Celebrate Tom Petty's Life in Photos on the 5th Anniversary of His Death

01 of 13 Tom Petty's Early Years Jim McCrary/Redferns Born on Oct. 20, 1950, and raised in Gainesville, Florida, Tom Petty dropped out of high school to pursue music with his band Mudcrutch, which included future Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell (second from left) and Benmont Tench, as well as Randall Marsh (second from right) and Tom Leadon (right).

02 of 13 Tom Petty's First Big Hits Chris Walter/WireImage Mudcrutch eventually split up, and Petty considered going solo. But after hearing some of Tench's new work, Campbell and Petty re-joined forces with him, adding Ron Blair and Stan Lynch to the mix. The group's early success actually came in England, though singles "Breakdown" and "American Girl" became '70s radio hits. Damn the Torpedoes was their breakthrough in 1979, with "Don't Do Me Like That" and "Refugee" both Top 40 hits (Torpedoes peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart). Two years later, Hard Promises provided another hit with "The Waiting."

03 of 13 Tom Petty's Family Troubles Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG/Getty Though enjoying his success, Petty was hiding a lot of demons, which came out in 2015's Petty: The Biography. The singer recalled physical abuse at the hands of his father; losing his mother in 1980 at the height of his fame; and heroin abuse in the 1990s. "It's an ugly f---ing thing. Really ugly," he told writer Warren Zanes. "I fear that if I talk about it, people will think, 'Well, I could do it and get off.' But you can't. Very few people do."

04 of 13 Tom Petty in Movies and TV Everett Petty found added fame on screens, too, with a cameo in 1978's FM, a bit part in 1987's Made in Heaven (right, with Timothy Hutton) and parts in It's Garry Shandling's Show, The Simpsons and King of the Hill.

05 of 13 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Dave Hogan/Getty Petty and the Heartbreakers spent 1986 touring with Bob Dylan (right), who, though at that time long out of his period of country-tinged, jangly folk-rock that was his clearest link to Petty's sound, was a clear influence on Petty. The two men became friends, joining forces in the supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, which also featured George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

06 of 13 Tom Petty and Jane Benyo Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage Petty tied the knot with Jane Benyo (right) in 1974; the two were married until September of 1996 and together had two daughters, Adria and AnnaKim Violette.

07 of 13 Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks KMazur/WireImage In the '80s, Petty dueted with Stevie Nicks on a song he penned, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around." It began a series of collaborations for the two. "She's a good friend," Petty told the Toronto Sun years later. "I've known her since 1978 and she's insisted on being in my life. Some of my best musical memories of her are sitting on the couch and just playing the guitar while she sings."

08 of 13 Tom Petty's Star on the Walk of Fame SGranitz/WireImage The group was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April 1999. "We used to walk up and down this street and look at the stars and never dreamed we would have one," Petty told the crowd.

09 of 13 Tom Petty and Dana York Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic In 2001, at age 50, Petty tied the knot again, with longtime girlfriend and fan Dana York (here with him at a 2014 event). The two wed in Las Vegas in early June, before saying "I do" in front of friends and family at their Malibu home several weeks later. Little Richard officiated.

10 of 13 Tom Petty at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Arnaldo Magnani/Getty In 2002, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "I am truly humbled," Petty said in his portion of the band's acceptance speech. "The music overcame me at a very early age and has consumed my life. I love everything about it — all the people I've met, the great times they've had. I thank this rock 'n' roll for the freedom it's given me, and I thank the fans for such a wonderful life. And I thank God for all of it."

11 of 13 Tom Petty Plays the Super Bowl Streeter Lecka/Getty In 2008, a new generation of fans met Petty and his bandmates when the group performed during the Super Bowl XLII halftime show. The set list included favorites like "American Girl," "I Won't Back Down," "Free Fallin'" and "Runnin' Down a Dream." (Watch the full video here.)

12 of 13 Tom Petty's Family Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Petty's daughter Adria (pictured here with Dad at the 2012 MTV VMAs) is a film director who's worked with a host of A-list celebs. His younger daughter, AnnaKim Violette, is an L.A.-based artist. He also has a stepson, Dylan, from his second marriage.