Wife of The Wanted's Tom Parker Marks First Wedding Anniversary Since His Death: 'Miss You'

Kelsey Parker is honoring what would have been her fourth anniversary with her late husband Tom, who died in March after a battle with cancer.

The Wanted singer's wife marked the milestone with a poignant post on Instagram Thursday.

"Never did I ever think this is how I'd be celebrating our 4 year wedding anniversary Tom," Kelsey, 32, wrote. "Most people wish to have their wedding day again, I'd settle for a hug."

"Miss you immensely and it's not getting easier but as I promised I would, I'm here, staying positive, toasting you and us and staying grateful for the time we had," she added. "Our wedding day truly was the best day of my life and I'm holding on to every memory of it. Love you Tom. Thank you for choosing me to be Mrs Parker. Positive Parkers Forever ❤️"

The caption ran alongside footage from their wedding reception, showing the couple jubilantly dancing and singing with friends and family.

Parker, the British singer who rose to fame as a member of the boy band, died in March almost two years after he was first diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma. He was 33.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," Kelsey wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

Tom Parker Instagram Tom Parker and wife Kelsey with their children in 2021 | Credit: Tom Parker Instagram

Parker and Kelsey married in 2018, and had two children together: daughter Aurelia Rose, 3, and son Bodhi Thomas, 21 months.

In an interview with British channel ITV on Tuesday, Kelsey said in the wake of Tom's death she is moving forward by helping others. She's raised £70,000 (almost $83,000) for the terminal-illness foundation Ahead of the Game, in her late husband's honor.

