Tom Parker Reveals 'Significant Reduction' in Tumor After Terminal Brain Cancer Diagnosis

The Wanted singer was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma over the summer and has been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatment

The 31-year-old Wanted singer — who was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma over the summer — informed his Instagram followers in a happy post on Thursday that his brain tumor has shrunk following treatment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION 💫🙏🏻," Parker wrote alongside a photo of himself, wife Kelsey Hardwick and their two children: 2-month-old son Bodhi Thomas Paris and Aurelia Rose, 19 months. "These are the words I received today and I can't stop saying them over and over again."

"I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment," he said. "Everyday I'm keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard!"

The English singer, who has been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatment, went on to thank the "wonderful" U.K. National Health Service. "You're all having a tough time out there but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line."

He also thanked his wife, whom he said "has literally been my rock." He added of his children, "my babies- I fight for you every second of every day."

"Friends, family and everyone on this journey with me- you have got me through my darkest days💪🏻💪🏻," Parker said. "To everyone on here- your love, light and positivity have inspired me. Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength."

"This journey is a rollercoaster that's for sure," he added. "Today is a f---ing good day 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💫💫💫."

Image zoom Tom Parker | Credit: Tom Parker/ Instagram

In October, Parker first revealed to the world that he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, which tragically has a life expectancy for patients that ranges from three to 18 months after diagnosis.

Parker first displayed symptoms of the tumor in July, when he suffered a seizure at the family's home in Southeast London and checked himself into his local hospital emergency department. After being assessed and sent home by the medics, Parker returned the following week and was put on a waiting list for an MRI scan.

Six weeks later, Parker suffered another seizure while enjoying a summer staycation in Norwich, England with his wife and their daughter.

Image zoom Tom Parker and wife Kelsey with daughter Aurelia | Credit: Tom Parker/ Instagram

Parker was immediately sent for an MRI scan and remained in the hospital for three days having tests. It was then that the doctors pulled a curtain around his bed and told him their diagnosis.

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way," he wrote on Instagram after announcing his diagnosis in October. "We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options."