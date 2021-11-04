Tom Parker was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma in the summer of 2020

Tom Parker Says Brain Tumor Is 'Under Control' Following Cancer Diagnosis: 'Over the Moon'

Tom Parker is celebrating some good news about his health after being diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.

On Wednesday, The Wanted singer, 33, revealed in an emotional Instagram post that his brain tumor is "under control." Parker was diagnosed with the disease in the summer of 2020.

"I am sitting here with tears in my eyes as I can tell you, we've got my brain tumor under control," Parker wrote on social media alongside a photo of the artist with his wife Kelsey and their kids Aurelia Rose, 2, and son Bodhi Thomas Paris, who was born just under a month after Parker went public with his diagnosis.

Parker expressed that he's feeling "such a mix of emotions," adding: "We couldn't ask for more really at this point; a year or so into this journey."

He continued: "Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+months. Love from Me, Kelsey, Aurelia and Bo."

Throughout his harrowing cancer battle, Parker has maintained a "positive outlook."

In October, Parker offered fans a glimpse into his life amid his diagnosis in the documentary Tom Parker: Inside My Head — which chronicled his initial diagnosis and treatment — sharing what he wants "from the future."

"More time with my kids. More time with my wife. More time with life," he said in the film, which aired in the UK. "And I feel like that's going to happen. I've got that positive outlook on life. And I think when you take strength and courage from other people around you, that really helps."

Parker also opened up about his health journey alongside his wife on the British morning show This Morning ahead of the documentary. While on air, Parker revealed that the tumor shrunk, and he is currently stable.

The "Glad You Came" singer — who opted not to learn his prognosis upon his diagnosis — noted that he typically receives medicine every two weeks, but has been able to push it to every three weeks because he's "responding so well" to chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

While he's in good spirits, Parker admitted in the interview: "I wouldn't have been able to do this five months ago."

"I feel a lot more confident and a lot more in control of my emotions. 'Cause if we had done this five months ago, I would've been a crying mess, to be honest. [I'm feeling] very positive."

During this difficult time, Parker has also been able to lean on his bandmates.

Since his diagnosis, The Wanted, who broke up in 2014, said Parker's condition brought them back together — and they decided to take advantage of the time they have together.

The brand the group comprising Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Parker and Nathan Sykes — opened up about their emotional reunion to E! News after performing at the Stand Up To Cancer benefit — a moment Parker recalls as "beautifully special."

"There was a moment where I thought I was going to break down and have a meltdown," Parker said. "But the boys just comforted me — it was just an emotional night all around, even for the whole day and stuff. And just walking into the venue — we had never played the Royal Albert Hall before, when we played all around the world."