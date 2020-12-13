The Wanted's Tom Parker Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Wife After Terminal Brain Cancer Diagnosis

"This year we have faced the biggest challenge but we have the most important thing and that is each other and our beautiful family," Kelsey Hardwick shared

Tom Parker is celebrating over a decade of love with his wife Kelsey Hardwick.

On Saturday, The Wanted singer — who was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma over the summer — shared a loving tribute in honor of the couple's 11th anniversary.

“December 2009.........11 Years on ❤️,” he wrote on social media alongside a sweet side-by-side photo. The image juxtaposed a throwback image of the pair alongside a recent photo showing them sharing a kiss while spending time with their children: son Bodhi Thomas Paris, who was born in October, and daughter Aurelia Rose, 17 months.

“We met in a nightclub and I fell head over heels in love with you. It’s been an incredible journey so far, lots of adventures, a whole lotta love and two beautiful kids. Some slight obstacles to overcome but nothing we can’t get through together,” Parker, 32, continued. “Love you so much.”

In her own sweet post, Hardwick reflected on how they’ll always have each other, no matter what challenges come their way.

“11 years ago ❤️ when we were just kids we met and fell in love with another,” she wrote. “Crazy, young, adventurous and a little bit drunk but so in love.

“This year we have faced the biggest challenge but we have the most important thing and that is each other and our beautiful family,” she added. “Thomas Parker- you are my strength. Happy anniversary baby ❤️ 11years of love.”

Parker first revealed that he had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in October.

Tragically, life expectancy for patients with glioblastoma ranges from three to 18 months after diagnosis. Parker is currently undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatment in an effort to shrink the tumor.

"I knew something wasn't right, but I never expected it to be this," Parker previously told OK! magazine. "It's all I can think about right now."

Weeks after opening up about his diagnosis, Parker and his wife celebrated a happy milestone: the birth of their second child.

“At first it was us @tomparkerofficial Then along came our Rae of sunshine 💗," Hardwick wrote on Instagram last month alongside a black-and-white image of Bodhi snuggling up to his older sister.