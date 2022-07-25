Tom Morello was accidentally tackled by a member of his own security team when a fan managed to rush the stage

Rage Against the Machine Guitarist Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled by Security During Concert

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello was accidentally attacked by a security guard during a concert performance.

During a show on Saturday in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena as part of their Public Service Announcement North American tour, a fan snuck onstage and tried to jump into the crowd. Security guards tackled the fan, but ended up taking down the 58-year-old guitarist as well, as the band played their final song, "Killing in the Name." Morello was seen tumbling into the pit, as the guard accidentally made contact with him.

Frontman Zack de la Rocha stopped the performance and yelled, "Hold up! Hold up!" Morello was able to pull himself back onto the stage, as the audience cheered.

"Don't try that s---," de la Rocha, 52, told the crowd after the incident. "We're cool, we love y'all… but don't do that."

The rock band, which also includes Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, kicked off their long-awaited tour in East Troy, Wisconsin, earlier this month, and shared their thoughts on the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

While the concert was short on dialogue, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Rage flashed images onscreen during the performance, along with captions expressing the bandmates' shared opinions.

"Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level," read one quote, according to the outlet.

Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine Credit: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Other captions included "Forced birth in a country where Black birth-givers experience maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white birth-givers," "Forced birth in a country where gun violence is the number one cause of death among children and teenagers" and "Abort the Supreme Court," according to Variety.

Other "gruesome" images included an "El Paso, Texas police car on fire, a Border Patrol agent posing with an agitated German Shepherd and a blindfolded boy smashing an ICE agent piñata," per the Wisconsin newspaper.

Rage Against The Machine Credit: Gie Knaeps/Getty

Rage originally announced the tour in 2019 and planned to kick it off at a small venue near the border in El Paso, Texas, after the 2020 Presidential election, Variety reported.

While the band has not released original music in 23 years, the group "played the best of its discography" at its first show stop, including a cover of Bruce Springsteen's "The Ghost of Tom Joad," from their 2000 album Renegades.