Sir Tom Jones is on the mend.

The singer was forced to cancel his Stansted Park show on Wednesday and Chester Racecourse concert on Thursday after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection, according to a statement shared on Twitter.

“The condition is being well managed and we are hoping for a speedy recovery. He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform tonight, and sincerely apologises for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved in the event,” reads the statement released on Thursday.

RELATED: 10 Musicians Who Shocked and Disappointed Fans by Canceling Tour Dates

Tom Jones David M. Benett/Getty Images

Jones also posted a message to his fans, further apologizing for the cancellation.

“It’s the worse feeling having to let down everyone who was coming as well as everyone who is involved with the event. I know many of you travel considerable distances and make plans with friends and family that take a lot of effort, and it is so disappointing when things don’t go right,” he said.

The Chester Racecourse show has been rescheduled for August 12.

A note from Sir Tom… pic.twitter.com/EjuWYOyU2Q — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) July 19, 2018

In September 2017, he canceled his U.S. tour five days before its start date due to a hip replacement.

Jones has sold more than 100 million records with such ’60s hits as “It’s Not Unusual” and “What’s New, Pussycat?”