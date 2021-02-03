The singer is set to release his new covers album, Surrounded by Time, on April 23

Tom Jones Says He 'Finally Felt the Need to Express' Himself Through Music Again on New Album

Sir Tom Jones is back with new music.

The "It's Not Unusual" singer, 80, is set to release his upcoming covers album, Surrounded by Time, on April 23. The album will be his first since 2015's Long Lost Suitcase and since his wife of 59 years, Melinda "Linda" Rose Woodward, died of cancer in 2016.

"Last year, during lockdown and 5 years of enormous personal changes, I finally felt the need to express myself again through my music," Jones wrote in a statement announcing the album on Facebook. "I got into the studio with some great friends and musicians and created a new album!"

Explaining the meaning behind the album title, Jones wrote, "Who expects what is always so completely unexpected? My personal clock start [sic] ticking in 1940, and with all the magnificent strangeness of life on the planet both speeding up and slowing down, the album is titled Surrounded by Time."

The album's first single, "Talking Reality Television Blues," debuted last month, along with an accompanying music video that traces the impact and changing role of television throughout history.

"I was there when TV started — didn't know I'd become a part of it — but it could be that its power is to remind us how wonderful, crazy and inventive we are, but also how scary the reality it reflects can be," Jones said in a statement.

The record will also include a cover of Bernice Johnson Reagon's "I Won't Crumble With You if You Fall," Michael Legrand and Alan and Marily Bergman's "The Windmills of Your Mind," Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam's "Popstar," Malvina Reynolds' "No Hole in My Head," Michael Kiwanuka and Paul Butler's "I Won't Lie," Michael Scott's "This is the Sea," Bob Dylan's "One More Cup of Coffee," Tony Joe White's "Old Mother Earth," Bobby Cole's "I'm Growing Old" and Terry Callier's "Lazarus Man."

In addition, there's a song called "Samson and Delilah" by Jones, his son Mark Woodward and Ethan Johns.