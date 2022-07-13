Tom Jones Denies 'Pure Rumor' That He Collapsed Onstage, Postpones Show Due to 'Viral Laryngitis'

Tom Jones said he "did NOT collapse anywhere at any time"

Sir Tom Jones is shutting down reports that he collapsed before a scheduled performance, assuring fans that he's instead getting over a bout with laryngitis.

The "It's Not Usual" singer, 82, shared a statement to Twitter early Wednesday and said he traveled from the United Kingdom to Budapest the night before, and awoke to an "uncomfortable throat."

Jones said a specialist diagnosed him with viral laryngitis, and "strongly advised" postponing Wednesday night's show. He also prescribed Jones medication and told him to go on vocal rest.

"I did NOT 'collapse' anywhere at any time, that is pure rumor," he wrote. "Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour."

The Welsh star went on to apologize for canceling the show, but said it's since been rescheduled to Aug. 16.

"Unfortunately the show had to be canceled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry," he wrote. "However, the show in Budapest has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your kind concern."

Jones — who has three dozen more concert dates scheduled through October — is next slated to play on Thursday in Luxembourg, though it remains unclear if he will.

The Voice UK coach emerged from a five-year hiatus in 2021 with the covers album Surrounded By Time, his first release since his wife of 59 years, high school sweetheart Melinda "Linda" Rose Woodward, died of cancer in 2016.

"When we found out she was sick, I canceled the tour I was on and went to visit her in the hospital in Los Angeles. I told her I wasn't sure if I would be able to sing anymore," Jones (who lived with Linda in L.A. since 1974 before moving back to the U.K. following her death) told PEOPLE at the time. "But she told me, 'You've got to. There's no way out for me, I know where I'm going. But don't die with me.'"

Jones said that the death of Linda — with whom he shared son Mark — brought a new perspective to his life.