Tom Hanks, Rachel Bloom and More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger: ‘He Is Irreplaceable’

Stars from all ends of the entertainment world are honoring late Fountains of Wayne band member Adam Schlesinger.

On Wednesday, the “Stacy’s Mom” singer died at age 52 after being hospitalized earlier in the week and testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Emmy winner was known for his musical contributions to film, television, and theater.

His collaborator on the series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, actress Rachel Bloom, honored Schlesinger on social media, calling him “irreplaceable” and sharing personal photos of the two of them together.

“I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable,” tweeted Bloom, 32, who announced on Wednesday that she welcomed a daughter with her husband Dan Gregor.

Schlesinger scored an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for his title track to the 1996 film That Thing You Do! The film was written and directed by Tom Hanks, who also starred in the movie. Hanks, 63, credited his own production company to Schlesinger’s hit-making songwriting.

“There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hanks is currently on the mend after contracting COVID-19 along with his wife Rita Wilson, who also tweeted about Schlesinger, writing: “I am so saddened by the news … he had extraordinary musical talent. His loss is deeply felt.”

Late-night TV hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel shared kind words about Schlesinger, as well, both comedians remarking on how enjoyable their individual experiences were working with the artist.

“… He was a great (and patient) and talented artist with whom it was my good luck to work,” wrote Colbert, 55, as Kimmel, 52, said: “… he was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin called Schlesinger “wildly talented,” and recounted his kindness when helping her with the theme song to her 2012 talk show.

Griffin wrote on Twitter: “Oh god. Adam Schlesinger was wildly talented … He was so patient with me as I was recording it in the booth, guiding me at every step. He did the gig as a favor, in a little home studio on a Saturday. Broken heart.”

Author Stephen King identified himself as a fan of the musician, tweeting that Schlesinger was a “fine singer, witty and satiric songwriter.”

The music industry also mourned Schlesinger. Hanson member Taylor Hanson posted a collection of photos from their time together, captioning the Instagram post: “Today I lost a friend, a band mate, a brilliant creator Adam Schlesinger to the Covid virus. Love and prayer for his family. Adam we miss you very much.”

Rick Springfield hailed Schlesinger as “one talented man” on Twitter, writing that “the world will be a less tuneful place without him.”

“I wrote a few songs with him when I was living in New York and he had a brilliant gift for melody,” continued Springfield, 70. “♥️ Love and healing to his family.”

In the Broadway realm, Schlesinger was currently in development on a stage adaptation of the Fran Drescher TV sitcom The Nanny. On Instagram, Drescher, 62, said that she is “Devastated 😥😭😩”

“My prayers are for you. May peace be with you…” she added.

