Tom DeLonge Hints at Possible Return to Blink-182 with Throwback Photo

Tom DeLonge might be getting the band back together.

The Blink-182 founding member, 46, has been teasing a possible return to the pop-punk trio after he left the group, which also consists of Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus, back in 2015 to focus on other projects.

He fueled rumors of his triumphant return Sunday, posting a black-and-white throwback photo of the band's original lineup, which they formed in 1992. DeLonge tagged the group in the caption.

DeLonge was met with eager speculation from his nearly one million followers in the comments section. "JUST ANNOUNCE THE TOUR ALREADY!!!!" one fan wrote. "Say it… just say it," another commented. "Is this a sign?" a fan added.

"I make music (@blink182 and @angelsandairwaves)," DeLonge also wrote in his updated bio, referring to two of his bands. But since he omitted his short-lived group Box Car Racer, some fans believe he included only the bands in which he's actively involved.

"These guys have a long history and a long friendship and are always posting random throwbacks, but they're full of surprises," a source tells PEOPLE.

PEOPLE has also reached out to DeLonge's reps for comment.

Rumors of his return began to circulate last month month when Matt Skiba, who replaced DeLonge after his departure, admitted in an Instagram comment that he doesn't know if he's still in the band.

"Your guess is as good as mine," Skiba, 46, wrote. "Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink 182. We shall see…" He previously missed the band's most recent performance at Barker's House of Horrors Halloween concert special, for which Kevin Gruft filled in for him.

The band further fueled rumors last week when they teased their new Funko Pop collaboration, which includes a doll in DeLonge's likeness, celebrating the "All the Small Things" group's 30th anniversary.

DeLonge previously spoke to PEOPLE about his decision to leave Blink-182 and join the History Channel docuseries Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation, which premiered in 2019.

"It's always hard when you're transitioning from something that you've worked your entire life, up to that point, to achieve," he said. "But the only two things on Earth — outside of my family — that I was interested in were music and this subject."