The Weeknd Previews New Song 'Take My Breath' in Olympics Promo for U.S. Women's Track and Field

The Weeknd has a new song coming out on Friday — with a very particularly athletic special guests.

Ahead of the release of his next single "Take My Breath," the singer, 31, teased a snippet of the upcoming track on Twitter on Monday along with a promo for the U.S. women's track and field team.

The nearly minute-long clip features The Weeknd's new vocals and stars Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu and Gabby Thomas, who will headline the women's 800m final, 200m final and 400m hurdles finals. (All the events are set to air on NBC Wednesday evening.)

"8.6.21 new single," the award-winning hitmaker tweeted.

Sydney McLaughlin waves from the podium after winning the Women's 400 Meters Hurdles Final during day ten of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2021 Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty

"When I hear the name Sydney McLaughlin, I think competitor," Muhammad, 31, says in the promo.

"We wouldn't have a world record if, you know, it wasn't the two of us competing," says McLaughlin, who broke the world record with 51.90 seconds in June at the track trials in Eugene, Oregon. McLaughlin, 21, became the first woman to finish the event in under 52 seconds.

"These women take your breath away," the tagline reads as a nod to The Weeknd's new song.

Also in the preview were Mu and Thomas. "I'm not really scared to do anything. Just go out there and give it my all so I can finish No. 1," Mu, 19, says.

"Dream big. Just go take what's yours," Thomas, 24, says.

"Take My Breath" could be an indication as to The Weekend's new sound on his next album.

The star recently told GQ that the upcoming project is "the album I've always wanted to make" following the releases of After Hours, Starboy and Beauty Behind the Madness.

"What makes any of my albums a successful album, especially this one, is me putting it out and getting excited to make the next one. So the excitement to make the next project means that this one was successful to me," he told GQ. "I want to do this forever. And even if I start getting into different mediums and different types of expressions, music will be right there. I'm not going to step away from it."