Lady Gaga Fans Mistake Jordanian Athlete Julyana Al-Sadeq for Pop Star at Tokyo Olympics

Team Jordan taekwondo athlete Julyana Al-Sadeq had Lady Gaga fans seeing double at the Tokyo Olympics

Lady Gaga has thrived across music, movies and television, and some of her "Little Monsters" have recently found themselves wondering if she's taking on the world of sports next.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner, 35, isn't actually competing at the Tokyo Olympics, but that didn't stop fans from pointing out her striking resemblance to Jordanian taekwondo competitor Julyana Al-Sadeq.

Twitter fan account Gaga Daily, which boasts more than 500,000 followers, posted a photo of Al-Sadeq, 26, on Monday, after she lost against Milena Titoneli from Team Brazil in the women's 67kg round of 16 event.

"Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics," they wrote.

Although Gaga did not make Team USA this year, she recently showed off her sporty side during a weekend getaway to Northern California with boyfriend Michael Polansky.

She was spotted taking in some tennis lessons on Sunday, while rocking a cute white Nike ensemble, accessorized with some gold hoop earrings and necklaces.