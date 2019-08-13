Toko Tasi, a Singer-Songwriter Who Worked with Sublime, Gunned Down in Long Beach

Image zoom Toko Tasi toko tasi/facebook

A Long Beach, California musician was killed in a shooting over the weekend. He was 45.

Tasi Malaki, also known as Toko Tasi, was identified as the man who died in the shooting by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner on Monday. The department tells PEOPLE that his autopsy is still pending.

Malaki’s albums included 2008’s No Stress Express and Rise ta Shine, which was released in 2017. His song “Love to Share” includes vocals from Sublime singer Bradley Nowell, who died in 1996, that had previously never been shared, the Los Angeles Times reported. In addition to Sublime, Malaki also worked with members of the band Slightly Stoopid.

Malaki’s death was also confirmed on his official Facebook page.

“Late at night on August 10, 2019, Toko Tasi was taken away from this Earth by senseless violence in Long Beach, California,” a post shared on Sunday said.

“A proud father to Bubbles, lover of all things music, who lived life to the fullest,” the statement continued. “The community is arranging benefit shows, which will be posted here, so you can support the family in their time of grieving. ‘Big love bredda’s and sista’s.'”

Another post on the Facebook page announced that Malaki’s family will hold a candlelight vigil on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Long Beach, open to the public.

Malaki died after being shot in his upper torso, the Long Beach Police Department said in a press release on Sunday, and despite attempts to save his life from both police and fire department officials, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Though the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the police department said that a male suspect was seen leaving the scene on foot after the shooting, and that detectives “believe there was a dispute between the victim and suspect that subsequently resulted in the shooting.”

Other than the dispute, the motive is unknown, the police department said.