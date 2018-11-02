Todrick Hall Slams 'Shady' Kim & Kanye After Rapper Says He's Distancing Himself from Politics

Todrick Hall is saying it louder for those in the back: Don’t mess with his BFF Taylor Swift.

Going off in a series of tweets posted on Halloween, the Broadway star slammed Kim Kardashian West, 38, and Kanye West, 41, while demanding an apology for the Grammy winner, 28.

“Well well well Miss @kanyewest while I’m thrilled that you claim to have hopped off the Trump train, I cannot help but bask in the irony that you are now ‘distancing yourself from politics’ while the girl everybody was dragging is now promoting a blue candidate like it’s her job,” he began, referencing Swift’s recent endorsement of Democratic nominee Phil Bredesen in her home state of Tennessee.

“If I were Taylor I’d dress up as Miss Trump for Halloween with a naked version of @kanyewest lying in bed next to me and have someone push me around West Hollywood so the gays could have a jolly old time looking at your butt, lucky for you she’s BUSY selling out her STADIUM TOUR,” he continued.

In his next tweet, Hall, 33, called out the Wests for using Swift for album promo, writing: “I hope you see how it feels to be used for promotion. If the music is good, you don’t need shady promo. Just good old fashioned art. Not controversy & these little reindeer games you & Kim like to play.”

Though he demanded that the couple apologize to Swift, Hall remained sassy, giving a list of reasons why an apology would never reach the star.

But in the words of Serena Williams “You owe me an apology.” Though I can’t for the life of me figure out how you’ll get it to the old Taylor.

A) she’s dead

B) I’ve forbidden her from taking your calls

“A) she’s dead B) I’ve forbidden her from taking your calls C) it’s too damn loud at her stadium tour to hear you. Try Snapchat,” he concluded, adding a wink-face emoji and peace sign.

Nineteen days after his Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump, West announced on Oct. 30 he is “distancing” from politics.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” West wrote on Tuesday. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

“I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world,” he continued.

West — who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and previously revealed he is “off medication” — had a bizarre White House meeting with the president, ranted during his Sept. 29 Saturday Night Live appearance while wearing a MAGA hat and controversially claimed “slavery is a choice.”

Meanwhile, Swift has been encouraging her fans to vote while continuing to endorse Bredesen after breaking her political silence last month.

Taylor Swift and mom Andrea Taylor Swift/Instagram

“These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy,” she captioned a photo of herself posing with mom Andrea in front of Bredesen’s campaign sign earlier this week. “We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out.”

In June of 2016, West included several “naked” celebrities — including Swift — without their consent in his “Famous” music video. The move reignited a feud between the stars, eventually leading Kim to leak on Snapchat an edited phone call between the singer and her husband discussing the lyrics.

“It’s like a compliment,” Swift was heard saying in the video after West reads her the lyrics: “For all my Southside n—– that know me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.”

“What I give a f— is you as a person, and as a friend, I want things that make you feel good,” responded West, who also thanked Swift “for being like, so cool about it” after she told him she appreciated the “heads up” on the lyrics.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Garguibo/SplashNews.com

However, Swift has long maintained she was upset about the specific line — “I made that bitch famous” — which West was not heard playing for her on the call.

“Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bitch’ in his song? It doesn’t exist because it never happened. You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world,” the singer wrote on her social media account after Kim leaked the call. “He promised to play the song for me, but he never did. While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination.”