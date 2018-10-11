Todrick Hall Drags Ex for Allegedly Cheating in Savage Instagram Story Tirade: 'Lying B—'

Someone get some napkins because Todrick Hall just spilled tea all over social media.

“S— is about to get real,” the irate star wrote in the text that kicked off his epic Instagram Story, in which he dragged his now ex-boyfriend for allegedly cheating. He then began listing must-have criteria for any new potential suitors — not so subtle digs at the man who previously held the BF title.

“1. Must be able to maturely express themselves and not hold in their feelings and assume that I know how they feel because that’s how 9-year-olds act,” he wrote in the Story, according to E! News and several other outlets.

“2. Must not come on tour with me, meet other guys, start sleeping with them and give them comp tickets to my show particularly on days when I’m burying my relatives. 3. Must not lie to me about what they’re doing when they’re sleeping with me when [their] new secret side fling isn’t around.”

But wait — there’s more.

“4. Must mention to me that they have a ‘boyfriend’ after hanging only out with them for a week, before engaging in intimate activities with me again. 5. Must not allow me to fly them all over the world so that they can do jobs and make money while sneaking away multiple times to go ‘not hang out with their ex’ while he’s conveniently in town and then crawl back into the house looking shady and guilty as f— at 6 a.m.,” he continued. “6. Must not have the audacity to question what I’m doing and who I’m doing it with when they are a manipulative, lying, immature, assh—. 7. Must not ever underestimate me.”

Then Hall, 33, got even more direct, addressing his former lover head on. “I blocked you already but I’m sure you’ll find some way to see this so I just want to let you know that YOU are shady boots,” the former Kinky Boots star reportedly wrote before outlining his alleged offenses.

“You used me, made me feel like s—. Allowed me to fly you all over the world and then snuck out to see your ex on my dime. I did everything I could to be honest with you since day one and I will not ever apologize for getting massages and going on dates with guys when I’m single and have been waiting for your sketchy a— to wake up and realize that you have made a huge mistake. I’m done dealing talking to you and dealing with people who want to date me but don’t have the time or willingness to earn my trust.”

Hall then produced the receipts, sharing screenshots of texts between the estranged pair in better times. In one instance, he detailed an occasion when the (mercifully unnamed) ex said he was out attending a party he “didn’t want to go to.”

Instead, Hall claims, he was with another man. “I stayed up all night waiting for miss Shady Williams to come home, went into the living room at 5:15 in the morning and nothing.”

He had some more thoughts to share on the matter. “The crazy part about that is that when I don’t want to go to something…I don’t go, but I definitely don’t stay out til 6 in the morning and then shamefully sneak back into the house and sleep on the couch because I know I’m a guilty lying bitch.”

Taking a page from pal Taylor Swift’s playbook, the aggrieved artist announced that “the nice Todrick is gone. And I will no longer hold back on exposing shady people who take advantage of my kindness.”

He added in closing: “My heart is broken and I’m upset with him for lying and using me, but I’m more upset with myself for not trusting my gut. I regret ever meeting him and I will never let someone make me feel this low ever again.”