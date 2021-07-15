Todrick Hall Made 'Conscious Decision' to Create Content for 'People Who Have Been Underserved'

The veteran YouTuber talks to PEOPLE about his new album, his new boyfriend, his desire to start a family and how he and artists like Lil Nas X are changing the game for the LGBTQ+ community

From acting to singing to YouTube videos, Todrick Hall has established himself as one of the industry's leading content creators, but his desire is to put out material that creates real change.

As the Texas native, 36, explains to PEOPLE, his latest album Femuline was released in June specifically with his fellow LGBTQ+ community members in mind.

"I have had to make a very conscious decision in my career to make things that I think are for an audience of people who have been underserved and unseen," he explains. "When I sat down to make the meal, for the first time in my career, I was specifically making a piece of art that was a love letter to the LGBTQ+ community."

In doing so, he recruited a number of famous female faces, such as Chaka Khan, Brandy, Tyra Banks, Ts Madison, and Nicole Scherzinger. Despite his millions of followers across all social media platforms, Hall still felt a "surreal" honor to have these talented women of color all be part of the album.

"I honestly am the star of Imposter Syndrome: The Musical and I never think that anybody is going to take time out of their busy schedule to collaborate with me," he admits. "The fact that all of these women came out and supported me without even hearing the songs they were going to be on... that blind trust that I am going to protect them and their careers and their reputations feels like an amazing accomplishment."

"Being a little gay boy from Texas, I never thought I would even get on a plane to come to L.A., let alone be making a living with fans around the world," he adds.

Outside of his music, videos, television appearances and stints on Broadway, Hall is also gearing up for a global tour in 2022, with dates spanning the U.S., Europe and Australia. But he says spending the last year in lockdown due to the global pandemic gave him a new perspective on his priorities.

"It was the most chill and the most relaxed that I have ever been in my career," he points out. "I hadn't taken the time to pause and take care of myself as a human, and I got to really reflect and look back at the things that I've done and think about what type of legacy I want or when I want to start a family and have kids. Those are things that I've really been strongly considering."

Hall also debuted his new boyfriend during the pandemic, making it Instagram official with singer and model David Borum in May. After going public about his previous breakup, the entertainer admits it took him "a long time to feel comfortable" speaking out about his new love.

"Today I feel like I'm in love, but that doesn't mean this is the person I'm going to marry," he says. "There's a strong part of me that believes David could be that person, but I think a lot of people don't go public with their relationships because they're afraid of the comments, the ridicule and the criticism they're going to get if it doesn't work out."

He is determined to "get rid of that stigma" because he reiterates that it is normal for people to have more than one relationship in their lifetime. The "D--- This Big" performer wanted both Borum and his fans to know he's the only man in his life.

"People slide into my DMs, messaging me in inappropriate ways on a frequent basis," he exclaims. "When I'm single, I absolutely love it, but when I'm not, I want people to know that I'm in a relationship and those types of conversations are not really welcome. I did it for myself and so that David could have security in our relationship."

"I'm a very loyal person when I'm in a relationship and I just wanted people to know I'm really, really excited about this chapter, even though I don't know where it's going," he adds.

Hall has always used his content as a way of expressing his experience as an openly gay Black man, and couldn't be more "happy that I'm alive" at a time where he can express himself freely. He also applauds fellow queer artists for also helping to move the needle forward, like Lil Nas X's controversial performance at the BET Awards in June.

Lil Nas X BET Lil Nas X | Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

"I think more work needs to be done, but I love the fact that Lil Nas X is showing up to these spaces where it would have never been welcomed and they're airing it, they're showing it on both coasts, it's living on the internet and people are having to deal with it," he says.

"We saw people like Adam Lambert lose a huge part of his career because he kissed another man on stage, and it was in our lifetime," he continues. "Why is it a much bigger deal when two men kiss than it was when I saw Britney Spears and Madonna kiss on television? I think it's causing everybody to have these conversations, which I think are really, really healthy."

His hope is that progress continues when it comes to representation for the LGBTQ+ community, and he is just happy to be "playing the smallest part in it."