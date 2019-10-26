TobyMac Calls Late Son Truett Foster McKeehan 'My Heart' After 21-Year-Old's Death

Image zoom Toby Mac and Truett Foster McKeehan Toby Mac/Twitter

TobyMac is continuing to mourn the loss of his son Truett Foster McKeehan, who died suddenly at his Tennessee home earlier this week at the age of 21.

One day after the tragic news of McKeehan’s death, the Christian rapper, born Kevin McKeehan, shared a touching throwback photo of the pair, taken when his son was just a child.

In the image, his son has a smile on his face while lying on top of his father in the grass. “My heart,” TobyMac captioned the family photo.

Hours earlier, the rapper wrote a moving tribute to his son, whose cause of death has yet to be released.

“Truett Foster McKeehan had joy that took the room when he entered. He was a magnetic son and brother and friend,” he wrote in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box.”

Truett Foster McKeehan and TobyMac

TobyMac went on to praise his son, an aspiring Christian rapper, calling him a “true artist.”

“He expressed himself through the music he made. And by made I mean, written, recorded, produced, mixed, and designed the art. All of it. A true artist,” the rapper added, before reflecting on his son’s first show a week earlier, which was “nothing short of electric.”

“I had to leave the next morning very early to fly and start our Canadian tour. As I stood in the audience and watched my son bring joy to a room, I was as proud as a ‘pop’ (as tru called me) could be,” he noted. “It was the culminating moment of a dream that he had since he was 12. It couldn’t have been sweeter. Our music, and what we say lyrically couldn’t be more different, but the outcome was much the same… offering a room full of people a few minutes of joy in a crazy world.”

Truett Foster McKeehan

Concluding his statement, TobyMac shared one final message on behalf of him and his wife.

“We don’t follow God because we have some sort of under the table deal with Him, like we’ll follow you if you bless us. We follow God because we love Him. It’s our honor. He is the God of the hills and the valleys. And He is beautiful above all things,” he wrote.

“Truett did pass away at home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning,” a representative for TobyMac confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

TobyMac has since paused his week-long Canadian tour to be with his family at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.