Christian Rapper TobyMac's 21-Year-Old Son, Truett Foster McKeehan, Dies Unexpectedly at Home

Image zoom Truett Foster McKeehan and TobyMac TobyMac/Instagram

Truett Foster McKeehan, the son of Christian rapper TobyMac, has died suddenly at his Tennessee home at the age of 21. According to various outlets, the details of his death are not yet known.

“Truett did pass away at home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning,” a representative for TobyMac confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Cause of death has not been determined.”

The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed he died Wednesday.

“Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement,” representatives from the Medical Examiner’s Office told The Tennessean. “We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

RELATED: Nashville’s Tight-Knit Music Community Rallies Around Grief-Stricken Kane Brown at CMT Awards Night

Foster McKeehan was also an aspiring Christian rapper, releasing music on various platforms under the names TRU, Shiloh and Truett Foster. Over the years joined forces with his father on several tracks. TobyMac (born Kevin McKeehan) recently penned “Scars” after his eldest son left home to pursue his dreams.

“When life cuts so deep try and remember, you are not alone, we’ve all been there, scars come with livin’,” he raps on the song. “You are not alone, we’ve all been there. So lift your head, lift your head, lift your head to where your help comes from.”

“He moved to L.A. and he’s making music and he’s doing his thing,” TobyMac told The Tennessean last October. “But to watch him go through that, and watch him get bruised, it’s not easy. So that’s one of the ways life has changed. In that song, I just want him to know he’s not alone.”

Image zoom TobyMac. Terry Wyatt/Getty

“I still believe a song can move somebody’s heart,” he continued. “And I think that’s important. It’s easy when you’ve been doing it a long time to grow cold to that. But I haven’t. Every song I write, I still think, ‘This is for someone out there.’ That’s the way I go about it.”

TobyMac reportedly paused his week-long Canadian tour to be with together his family at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.