TobyMac's Son Truett McKeehan Died of an Accidental Overdose of 2 Substances, Rep Confirms

Truett Foster McKeehan and TobyMac TobyMac/Instagram

TobyMac‘s young son Truett Foster McKeehan‘s cause of death has been revealed.

A representative for the Christian rapper confirms to PEOPLE that McKeehan died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and amphetamines.

McKeehan died suddenly on Oct. 23. The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that medics responded to a cardiac arrest call at the family’s Tennessee home. He was 21.

An aspiring rapper, McKeehan released music on various platforms under the names TRU, Shiloh and Truett Foster. Over the years, he also joined forces with his father on several tracks. TobyMac had wrote the song “Scars” after his eldest son left home to pursue his dreams.

“He moved to L.A. and he’s making music and he’s doing his thing,” TobyMac told The Tennessean last October of the song’s inspiration. “But to watch him go through that, and watch him get bruised, it’s not easy. So that’s one of the ways life has changed. In that song, I just want him to know he’s not alone.”

TobyMac previously paid tribute to his son in an emotional statement after his death.

Image zoom TobyMac and Truett Mckeehan Toby Mac/Twitter

“Truett Foster McKeehan had joy that took the room when he entered. He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him you knew him, you remembered him,” TobyMac wrote in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box.”

He went on to praise his son’s musical talents, calling him a “true artist.”

RELATED: TobyMac and Wife Amanda Launch a Foundation in Honor of Late Son Truett Foster McKeehan

“He expressed himself through the music he made. And by made I mean, written, recorded, produced, mixed, and designed the art. All of it. A true artist,” the shared, before reflecting on his son’s first show a week before he died, which was “nothing short of electric.”

Earlier this month on Jan. 10, TobyMac released a heartbreaking song titled “21 Years” and a music video in honor of his son.

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal’s Sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex Dies at Age 40

“’21 years’ is a song I wrote about the recent passing of my firstborn son, Truett Foster McKeehan. I loved him with all my heart,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip from the track’s music video. “Until something in life hits you this hard, you never know how you will handle it. I am thankful that I have been surrounded by love, starting with God’s and extending to community near and far that have walked with us and carried us everyday.”

Image zoom Truett McKeehan Courtesy TobyMac

He continued, “Writing this song felt like an honest confession of the questions, pain, anger, doubt, mercy and promise that describes the journey I’m probably only beginning. One thing I know is that I am not alone. God didn’t promise us a life of no pain or even tragic death, but He did promise He would never leave us or forsake us. And I’m holding dearly to that promise for my son as well as myself.”

TobyMac, born Kevin McKeehan, also opened up about the loss on social media earlier that week. Remembering the passing of his son, he told followers the last few months had been “the hardest” he’s ever faced.

RELATED: TobyMac and Wife Amanda Thank Fans for Support as They Share Photos from Late Son Truett’s Funeral

“Part of my process has always been to write about the things I’m going through, but this went to a whole new level,” he shared. “What started out as getting some of my thoughts and feelings about losing my firstborn son down on paper, ended up a song. ’21 Years’ is a song I never wanted to write.”

The musician added that he wishes others may also find comfort in the track, saying, “I hope it’s for someone out there, or maybe it’s just for me.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.