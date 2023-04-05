TobyMac Shares Moving New Music Video for 'Milestone' Single 'Cornerstone' (Exclusive)

TobyMac says the song was inspired by uplifting words of wisdom he gave to his family at the funeral of his son Truett in October 2019

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 5, 2023 11:00 AM

TobyMac is embracing the ways in which staying positive and leaning on his faith have helped him navigate difficult times.

The Christian musician, 58, has built his career on putting forth that message, and does so once again with his single "Cornerstone," for which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the emotional music video.

TobyMac tells PEOPLE that he was inspired to write the song after sharing uplifting words of wisdom with his grieving family at the funeral of his eldest son Truett, who died in October 2019 at age 21 of an accidental drug overdose.

"This song was birthed at my firstborn's funeral service. A broken man, I looked my family in the eyes and said, 'We have to rebuild. Our hearts have been shattered into a thousand pieces,'" he recalls. "We cannot build on the promises of this world. They will let us down every time. We have to build on the promises of God. We have to build our lives on the solid rock, the cornerstone."

TobyMac - Cornerstone [Feat. Zach Williams]
TobyMac. TobyMac/Youtube

The video for the song, which features Zach Williams, follows the storylines of four different people, each struggling with a different problem. One man is in prison, while another is a girl wrestling with thoughts of self-harm. There is also a football player dealing with an injury, and a man battling alcoholism. As each overcome their respective battles, the demons they were dealing with turn to sand.

"Everyone has to build their life on something. Seasons change and so can we, as we walk through this confusing world. It can uproot us at times from the very thing we're committed to, our absolutes," TobyMac (real name Toby McKeehan) says. "Occasionally I find the need to draw a line in the sand, and write a milestone sort of song so I can remember what matters most to me as 1 a.m. tossed by the waves of this world."

"Cornerstone" is the sixth single off the musician's ninth studio album Life After Death, which topped the Christian Albums chart upon its release in August and was later nominated for best contemporary Christian music album at the Grammys.

TobyMac previously opened up to PEOPLE about the ways in which the album's writing process helped him navigate his grief upon losing Truett.

"The pain and anguish was just killing us. I never thought I would ever have it together again," he said at the time. "I want to write songs that resonate. It's amazing how many people have experienced loss and how a song just loves them well, wherever they are. I'm so grateful for that."

Related Articles
Holly Humberstone; Paravi; Luh Tyler; Leon Thomas
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Won't Want to Miss This Spring
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
A Timeline of the Jonas Brothers' Careers
Worlds Collide as Christian Superstar Jason Crabb and Country Superstar Dylan Scott Unite on “Good Morning, Mercy”
Dylan Scott and Jason Crabb Make Beautiful Music Together on 'Good Morning Mercy': LISTEN
Tobymac in 2022
TobyMac Says He 'Will Forever Be a Different Man' After 21-Year-Old Son Truett's Death
Landon Parker Revisits Wedding to Wife McKenzie in New Music Video for “Your Baby Girl”
Landon Parker Revisits Wedding to Wife McKenzie in New Music Video for 'Your Baby Girl'
Benson Boone
Benson Boone Says His Debut Album — Which He Confirms Is Coming — Is the Start of a 'New Era'
Paris Jackson Talks 'Loud,' 'Fun' New Single 'Bandaid,' Says the 'Goal' Is a Full-Length Album
Paris Jackson Talks 'Loud,' 'Fun' New Single 'Bandaid,' Says the 'Goal' Is a Full-Length Album
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner attend the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner's Relationship Timeline
THE REVIVALISTS
The Revivalists Focus on the Positive on New Single 'Kid': 'It's About Being in the Spirit of Here and Now'
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' Relationship Timeline
For King + Country and Jimmie Allen perform at CMT Crossroads at The Factory on January 24, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Longtime Pals Jimmie Allen and FOR KING + COUNTRY Team for the First Time on 'CMT Crossroads'
Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton's Relationship Timeline
Grammys inside show
Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's Friendship Timeline
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson Talks 'Can't Tame Her' and Tricking Mariah Carey's Fans into Thinking They Collaborated
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10074278i) David Crosby poses for a portrait to promote the film "David Crosby: Remember My Name" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah 2019 Sundance Film Festival - "David Crosby: Remember My Name" Portrait Session, Park City, USA - 26 Jan 2019
Brian Wilson, James Taylor John Mayer and More Pay Tribute to Late David Crosby: 'Unbelievable Talent'
Takeoff and Quavo attend Listening Party on October 06, 2022 in New York City.
Quavo Releases Emotional New Song 'Without You' in Tribute to Late Fellow Migos Rapper Takeoff