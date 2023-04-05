TobyMac Shares Moving New Music Video for 'Milestone' Single 'Cornerstone' (Exclusive)

TobyMac is embracing the ways in which staying positive and leaning on his faith have helped him navigate difficult times.

The Christian musician, 58, has built his career on putting forth that message, and does so once again with his single "Cornerstone," for which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the emotional music video.

TobyMac tells PEOPLE that he was inspired to write the song after sharing uplifting words of wisdom with his grieving family at the funeral of his eldest son Truett, who died in October 2019 at age 21 of an accidental drug overdose.

"This song was birthed at my firstborn's funeral service. A broken man, I looked my family in the eyes and said, 'We have to rebuild. Our hearts have been shattered into a thousand pieces,'" he recalls. "We cannot build on the promises of this world. They will let us down every time. We have to build on the promises of God. We have to build our lives on the solid rock, the cornerstone."

TobyMac. TobyMac/Youtube

The video for the song, which features Zach Williams, follows the storylines of four different people, each struggling with a different problem. One man is in prison, while another is a girl wrestling with thoughts of self-harm. There is also a football player dealing with an injury, and a man battling alcoholism. As each overcome their respective battles, the demons they were dealing with turn to sand.

"Everyone has to build their life on something. Seasons change and so can we, as we walk through this confusing world. It can uproot us at times from the very thing we're committed to, our absolutes," TobyMac (real name Toby McKeehan) says. "Occasionally I find the need to draw a line in the sand, and write a milestone sort of song so I can remember what matters most to me as 1 a.m. tossed by the waves of this world."

"Cornerstone" is the sixth single off the musician's ninth studio album Life After Death, which topped the Christian Albums chart upon its release in August and was later nominated for best contemporary Christian music album at the Grammys.

TobyMac previously opened up to PEOPLE about the ways in which the album's writing process helped him navigate his grief upon losing Truett.

"The pain and anguish was just killing us. I never thought I would ever have it together again," he said at the time. "I want to write songs that resonate. It's amazing how many people have experienced loss and how a song just loves them well, wherever they are. I'm so grateful for that."