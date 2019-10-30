TobyMac and Wife Amanda Launch a Foundation in Honor of Late Son Truett Foster McKeehan

Image zoom Truett Foster McKeehan, TobyMac TobyMac/Instagram

TobyMac and his wife Amanda Levy McKeehan have set up a foundation in honor of their son Truett Foster McKeehan, who died unexpectedly at his Tennessee home at the age of 21 earlier this month.

The organization, called the Truett Foster Foundation, will raise money to help kids pursue education in music.

“Truett Foster McKeehan had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match,” the foundation’s website says. “Since the age of 12, he knew he wanted to make music. Dreams are so important to kids growing-up. Too many children do not have the financial ability to pursue their dreams.”

“We want to use this fund to help kids do just that: to get an education – to pursue music – to get the chance to chase their dreams,” it says. “Truett would love that.”

“Truett Foster McKeehan had joy that took the room when he entered. He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him you knew him, you remembered him,” TobyMac (born Kevin McKeehan) said in a statement to PEOPLE after Truett’s death was confirmed.

RELATED: Christian Rapper TobyMac’s 21-Year-Old Son, Truett Foster McKeehan, Dies Unexpectedly at Home

“His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without,” he continued. “He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box.”

TobyMac also commented on Truett’s musical talent, as he was an aspiring Christian rapper just like his father, and performed in his first show just a week before his death.

“He expressed himself through the music he made,” the “Speak Life” singer said. “And by made I mean, written, recorded, produced, mixed, and designed the art. All of it. A true artist.”

RELATED: TobyMac Pays Tribute to Late Son Truett McKeehan: ‘He Had a Grand Personality and Dreams to Match’

“Everyone felt it, everyone knew it,” he continued. “He could’ve easily taken the easy route and put music out when he was 12, 14, 16, even 18, but he always said he wanted to live some life and have something to say before he did it. He didn’t want to be a child star, he wanted to be a man with scars and a story to tell. I always admired, respected and encouraged that stand.”

The “Made to Love” singer reportedly paused his week-long Canadian tour to be with his family in Franklin, Tennessee after Truett’s death.