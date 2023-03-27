TLC's T-Boz Says She's 'Never Seen' Chilli 'So Happy' Since Entering Matthew Lawrence Relationship

The "No Scrubs" performers spoke to PEOPLE about Chilli and Lawrence's relationship on the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet

By
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

Published on March 27, 2023 09:05 PM
Matthew Lawrrence arrives at the Chateau Nightclub & Gardens at the Paris Las Vegas on April 28, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/WireImage); Rozonda Thomas and Tionne Watkins of TLC attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Matthew Lawrence and Chilli and T-Boz of TLC. Photo: David Becker/WireImage; Joe Scarnici/Getty

Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins is supportive of her TLC bandmate Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' relationship with fellow '90s icon Matthew Lawrence!

In an interview with PEOPLE on the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday, Watkins said Thomas is in an extremely positive space with Lawrence.

"She is so happy," T-Boz, 52, told PEOPLE. "Take it from her sister. Trust me — I've never seen her like this."

Chili, 52, then confirmed her "No Scrubs" bandmate's statement. "I am ecstatic. He's the best, and she approves," she said with a laugh.

Elsewhere during the interview, Thomas spoke about the group's upcoming Hot Summer Nights tour with Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston, which kicks off in June.

2023 iHeartRadio Awards arrivals
T-Boz and Chilli of TLC. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"That's the time we get to showcase everything that the fans love about us, and we go far beyond the call of duty in rehearsals," she said. "We don't play when it comes to that, getting routines together, everything. We love it."

She also opened up about TLC continuing to perform following Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes' tragic death at age 30 in 2002. "Lisa would have wanted us to continue on, and we definitely keep her memory alive through everything that we do," said Thomas, noting that fans will "maybe" see a tribute to the rapper on tour.

Earlier this month, Chilli responded to Lawrence's recent comments to Entertainment Tonight about feeling hopeful to start a family with the TLC star.

In a radio interview on Ryan Cameron Uncensored, she said that only time will tell if she and Lawrence, 43, will have kids together.

"You never know," Chilli said on the broadcast, per the New York Post's Page Six. "I would never say that [I'm done]."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Matthew Lawrence; Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Jim Smeal/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty

The singer did note, however, that she does have a prerequisite before she would consider expanding her family. "I gotta be married for sure … and I'm not married, yet," she explained.

He had previously told ET that having kids is "the game plan" — but later explained to E! News that he made the comments after discussing raising kids with his brother and Frankie Meets Jack actor Joey Lawrence, who wed actress Samantha Cope last year.

"Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together … when we were growing up. And I missed the first go around and now he's starting a new family and I was thinking, 'Man, it'd be great if we could do it again, when I didn't have the chance to raise a family together," Lawrence told the outlet.

"So that's what I meant by that. I didn't mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything," he added.

