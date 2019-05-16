TLC's Chilli and T-Boz Say They've Turned Down Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta Multiple Times

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has had its fair share of R&B singers among its cast, what with Xscape’s Kandi Burruss and Blaque’s Shamari DeVoe both holding peaches in the show’s most recent season.

So it should come as no surprise to hear that Bravo executives have reportedly attempted to cast the ladies of TLC as Housewives, too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas claimed that they’ve both been asked multiple times to join the hit reality show — requests both turned down.

“Heck no,” Chilli told ET, when asked if she’d ever be a part of the series.

Reps for Bravo told PEOPLE they had no comment on the casting rumors, but T-Boz claimed to ET that she’d been approached for the gig “four times.”

“I did [a cameo] for Kandi [Burruss] one time,” she said, explaining why she said no. “This is the thing, I don’t play like that. Like, I’m not arguing, I’m too old to be arguing and first of all, I don’t argue with nobody I don’t care about. If I care about you, I will take the time to do this. But I’m not arguing with no grown women. I’ll end up going to jail for real. Like, I don’t do that.”

Joked Chilli: “And I wouldn’t be able to bail her out because I would be right there with her!”

The ladies added to ET that they “have a brand to protect,” and that being on the show would go against that. They stressed that they are happy with their music careers and said “there is just no way” they would enter that world.

RELATED: No Scrubs! 20 Years After Their Hit Album Fanmail, Chilli and T-Boz Are Still ‘Attached at the Hip’

Chilli and T-Boz SAN JOSE, CA - MAY 08: T-Boz (L) and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC perform during "The Main Event" tour on May 8, 2015 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

RELATED: TLC’s Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas: We Never Broke Up

TLC is heading back out on tour this summer, along with Nelly and Flo Rida, for a totally nostalgic summer concert series.

The iconic girl group took the music charts by storm first in 1992 with their debut album Ooooooohhh…On the TLC Tip; and two years later with CrazySexyCool. 2019 marks the 20-year anniversary of TLC’s third album Fanmail — which featured the No. 1 hit, “No Scrubs,” written by Burruss.

Throughout the band’s ups and downs, including the tragic loss of band member Lisa ‘Left-Eye’ Lopes, Watkins, 49, and Thomas, 48, have remained close.

“That’s my sister. We are stuck at the hip,” Thomas told PEOPLE earlier this month of Watkins. “She’s great. I already know [the tour] is going to be great. It’s going to be so much fun. I can’t wait.”

Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Noel Vasquez/Getty

While the logistics of touring are different with social media and promotion, Thomas promised that, on stage, she and Watkins give the same high-energy performance ’90s TLC fans know and love. “We take being on the road and our shows very, very seriously,” she said.

Their shows will also pay tribute to Lopes, whose fast-paced raps added a distinctive sound to the R&B band.

“We definitely come up with fun ways to make sure her presence is there,” Thomas told PEOPLE. “The fans love it because they loved her.”