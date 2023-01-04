TLC's Chilli Shares Post About 'Perfect Timing' amid New Matthew Lawrence Romance

A rep for Chilli confirmed that she and Matthew Lawrence are dating, and said the pair are "really cute together"

Rachel DeSantis
Published on January 4, 2023

The universe is aligning for Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas!

The TLC singer shared an inspirational quote about being in the right place at the right time the same day she and new boyfriend Matthew Lawrence went Instagram official.

"God has perfect timing. Never early and never late," her New Year's Eve post read. "It takes a little patience and a lot of faith."

Chilli also added her own caption: "Won't HE do it!!!!!! Blessed Sabbath Day Everyone 🙌🏽 May YESHUA bless yall with a WAVE of BLESSINGS in the New Year and every year after!!!🙏🏽 #Godissogood❤️"

Earlier that day, Chilli, 51, and Lawrence, 42, shared a joint Instagram post that featured a video of them dancing in matching Christmas pajamas, in the style of A-ha's "Take on Me" music video. The pair included the hashtags "New Years Shenanigans," "Onesie Gang" and "We Cute."

The singer's rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that Chilli and the Boy Meets World actor — who both rose to fame in the early 1990s — are dating.

"I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," her rep, Christal Jordan, said. "She is glowing. They are really cute together."

The two became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving, after they were previously photographed on a beach in Hawaii in August.

Jordan told PEOPLE that the new couple spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where Lawrence met Chilli's family.

Jordan also appeared on Good Day Atlanta, and said the two met earlier in 2022 and started as friends.

"Chilli is very specific, she's a woman that knows what she wants," she said. "They actually built a beautiful friendship over the year and just recently, before the holidays, decided to take it to the next level once they both had kind of had some experience… She's found the man of her dreams."

News of their relationship comes just over three months after Lawrence and ex Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce after nearly three years of marriage. Burke, 38, filed for divorce in February, listing Jan. 7, 2022, as the official date of separation.

Chilli was previously in a long-term relationship with Usher, with whom she went through a public breakup in 2003. She has a 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, from a previous relationship with music producer Dallas Austin.

