TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Kiss as He Picks Her Up from the Airport

Last month, the actor's brother Joey Lawrence said it was "good to see him happy" with the TLC singer

By
Published on March 1, 2023 05:55 PM
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Matthew Lawrence and Chilli put up a massive PDA exhibition as Lawrence greets his "TLC" girlfriend at the airport
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence. Photo: backgrid

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas can't get enough of each other!

On Tuesday, the actor, 43, was spotted picking up the TLC singer, 52, from the airport where they shared a sweet embrace and kissed inside his car.

The spotting comes after the Boy Meets World actor's brother Joey Lawrence raved about Chilli to PEOPLE earlier this month and said she was "cool as hell."

"She's great, a sweet person, super genuine, so warm and kind. And yeah, they're just having a great time and it's just good to see him happy and he makes her happy. So that's all you can ever ask for," he said at the time.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Matthew Lawrence; Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Jim Smeal/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty

Matthew and Chilli became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving 2022, after they were previously photographed on a beach in Hawaii that August.

"Life is [full of] unexpected twists and turns — you don't know what's up next, but you just hope that everybody ends up happy," Joey added. "And he's happy right now and she's happy, and that makes us happy."

Chilli's longtime rep Christal Jordan confirmed her client was dating Matthew in January in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love."

"She is glowing. They are really cute together," Jordan added at the time, further confirming that Matthew and the "Waterfalls" singer spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where the actor met Chilli's family.

RELATED VIDEO: TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Are Dating: 'She Is Glowing,' Says Singer's Rep

The couple went Instagram official on Dec. 30 by sharing a video of them dancing in matching Christmas pajamas. Chilli shared an inspirational quote about being in the right place at the right time the next day.

"God has perfect timing. Never early and never late," her New Year's Eve post read. "It takes a little patience and a lot of faith."

News of their relationship came just over three months after Matthew and ex Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce after nearly three years of marriage. Burke, 38, filed for divorce from Matthew in February 2022, listing Jan. 7, 2022, as the official date of separation.

Chilli was previously in a long-term relationship with Usher, whom she went through a public breakup from in 2003. She has a 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, from a previous relationship with music producer Dallas Austin.

