TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Are Dating: 'She Is Glowing,' Says Singer's Rep

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are diggin' on each other.

The TLC singer, 51, and Brotherly Love actor, 42, are dating, Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, confirms to PEOPLE.

The two became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving, after they were previously photographed on a beach in Hawaii in August.

Jordan further confirms that Chilli and Matthew spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where the actor met Chilli's family.

"I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Jordan tells PEOPLE. "She is glowing. They are really cute together."

The two went Instagram official over New Year's weekend, sharing a joint Instagram post that featured a video of them dancing in match Christmas pajamas, in the style of A-ha's "Take on Me" music video.

"This makes me very happy!! ❤️❤️," Matthew's former Boy Meets World costar Danielle Fishel wrote in a comment.

TMZ was the first to report that the two are dating.

News of their relationship comes just over three months after Matthew and ex Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce after nearly three years of marriage. Burke, 38, filed for divorce from Matthew in February, listing Jan. 7, 2022, as the official date of separation.

Chilli was previously in a long-term relationship with Usher, whom she went through a public breakup from in 2003. She has a 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, from a previous relationship with music producer Dallas Austin.

Both Chilli and Matthew are longtime stars who had their big breaks in the early 1990s — the former as part of Grammy-winning R&B/hip-hop trio TLC alongside Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes.

Matthew is part of his own famous trio: the Lawrence brothers, including his older brother Joey Lawrence and younger brother Andrew Lawrence.

The three starred in the NBC sitcom Brotherly Love, and each have their own successful film and television careers, including a stint on the later seasons of Boy Meets World for Matthew.

Joey, 46, told PEOPLE in November that he and his younger brothers were "in talks with Fox" about doing "a brand-new show together for the first time in 15 years."

"I've been doing this 41 years and had a lot of success at NBC and ABC and CBS. Never worked for Fox, so it seemed like a logical step," added Joey, who recently appeared on The Masked Singer.

Chilli and T-Boz, meanwhile, revealed earlier this year during a panel at the first-ever 90s Con that they are "going to Broadway" with their group — which also originally included Left Eye, who died in a car crash in 2002.

However, the singers are keeping their cards close to the vest. "It's in the works, but we're writers so it's coming together," teased T-Boz, 52.