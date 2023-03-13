TLC and Shaggy Are Teaming Up for the Ultimate Y2K Summer Tour with En Vogue and Sean Kingston

The Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour will hit venues across North America throughout June and July

By
Published on March 13, 2023 05:47 PM
TLC Shaggy Hot Summer Nights
Shaggy and TLC. Photo: JONATHAN MANNION, Courtesy of Live Nation

Get ready for the concerts of any Y2K lover's dreams.

On Monday, TLC and Shaggy announced that they're teaming up for the Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour alongside special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston across North America throughout June and July.

"We are excited to announce our Hot Summer Nights Tour upcoming with @direalshaggy," wrote TLC — which features Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins — on Instagram. Shaggy, 54, also took to the platform and said, "This summer's gonna be hot!"

TLC Shaggy Hot Summer Nights
Sean Kingston and En Vogue. Courtesy of Live Nation

Kicking off June 1 in Pelham, Alabama, the tour will make stops in Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, California and more locations before wrapping on July 14 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. While all four acts will appear at most shows, fans should check the complete list of dates to confirm who will perform at each specific concert.

Attendees can look forward to hearing each act's biggest hits, from TLC's "No Scrubs" and "Waterfalls" to Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel" as well as En Vogue's "Free Your Mind" and Kingston's "Beautiful Girls."

Presale tickets become available for Citi cardmembers on March 14 at 10 a.m. local time through March 16 at 10 p.m. local time. General tickets go on sale the following day, March 17, at 10 a.m. local time. More information regarding tickets is available on Live Nation.

TLC and Shaggy: Hot Summer 2023 Tour
TLC and Shaggy: Hot Summer 2023 Tour. Live Nation

See the full list of TLC and Shaggy's Hot Summer Nights Tour dates below.

Jun. 1 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Jun. 3 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

Jun. 4 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jun. 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Jun. 9 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Jun. 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Jun. 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Jun. 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jun. 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Jun. 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jun. 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Jun. 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Jun. 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jun. 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Jun. 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jun. 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jun. 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Jul. 1 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jun. 2 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown (Shaggy only)

Jul. 3 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall (TLC, Shaggy and Sean Kingston only)

Jul. 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live (Shaggy and Sean Kingston only)

Jul. 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Jul. 8 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jul. 9 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Jul. 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre (TLC and Shaggy Only)

Jul. 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival (TLC and Shaggy only)

Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Spanish singer Rosalia and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro attends The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)
Power Couple Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Announce New Collaborative Project 'RR'
the who
Roger Daltrey Says the Who Is Likely Done Making New Music: 'What's the Point?'
Bruce Springsteen performs at a sound check before speaking to media during a press conference at Perth Arena on February 5, 2014 in Perth, Australia.
Bruce Springsteen Postpones 3 U.S. Tour Dates 'Due to Illness'
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Make First Public Appearance Since Affair Accusations and Third Baby
dua lipa and elton john
Elton John Says Dua Lipa Is 'So Smart' and 'Grounded' That She Didn't Need His Advice
Miley Cyrus Says 'River' Was Inspired by Dance Party That Required Gay Best Friend or 'No Entrance'
Miley Cyrus Says 'River' Inspired by Dance Party That Required Gay Best Friend or 'No Entrance'
Singer Shakira (R) and soccer player Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Shakira Reflects on 'Very Rough Year' After Gerard Piqué Breakup: I 'Put Up with So Much Crap'
Lisa Marie Presley (L) and musician Michael Lockwood attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Mad Max: Fury Road"
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Files to Be Guardian ad Litem of Twins in Trust Battle
Ciara and Russell Wilson Sing, Dance and Read Bible Verses for 300 Maximum Security Prison Inmates
Watch Ciara and Russell Wilson Perform and Read Bible Verses for 300 Maximum Security Prison Inmates
Kris Jenner Stars in Meghan Trainor's Music Video
Kris Jenner Goes Retro Glam for Meghan Trainor's 'Mother' Video as Khloé Kardashian Asks to Be 'Sisters'
Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli Attend Dinner Celebrating Her Upcoming Lifetime Documentary
Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli Rock Matching Outfits as They Step Out for Date Night
jason derulo
Jason Derulo Tips Waiter Enough to Cover a Semester of College: 'Can't Say Thank You Enough'
will smith, Ellen Alaverdyan
Will Smith Raps 'Just the Two of Us' with 10-Year-Old Bass Player Ellen Alaverdyan: 'Fantastic'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Will Have Arizona City Temporarily Renamed in Her Honor as She Kicks Off Eras Tour
Bob Weston, Christine McVie, Bob Welch, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood
Fleetwood Mac: Where Are They Now?
Bebe Rexha Details Her Long-Awaited Hangout with Soobin from TXT
Bebe Rexha Details Her Long-Awaited Hangout with TXT's Soobin: 'Cutest Human Being I've Ever Met'