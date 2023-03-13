Entertainment Music TLC and Shaggy Are Teaming Up for the Ultimate Y2K Summer Tour with En Vogue and Sean Kingston The Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour will hit venues across North America throughout June and July By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 13, 2023 05:47 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Shaggy and TLC. Photo: JONATHAN MANNION, Courtesy of Live Nation Get ready for the concerts of any Y2K lover's dreams. On Monday, TLC and Shaggy announced that they're teaming up for the Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour alongside special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston across North America throughout June and July. "We are excited to announce our Hot Summer Nights Tour upcoming with @direalshaggy," wrote TLC — which features Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins — on Instagram. Shaggy, 54, also took to the platform and said, "This summer's gonna be hot!" Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli Rock Matching Outfits as They Step Out for Date Night Sean Kingston and En Vogue. Courtesy of Live Nation Kicking off June 1 in Pelham, Alabama, the tour will make stops in Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, California and more locations before wrapping on July 14 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. While all four acts will appear at most shows, fans should check the complete list of dates to confirm who will perform at each specific concert. Attendees can look forward to hearing each act's biggest hits, from TLC's "No Scrubs" and "Waterfalls" to Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel" as well as En Vogue's "Free Your Mind" and Kingston's "Beautiful Girls." Presale tickets become available for Citi cardmembers on March 14 at 10 a.m. local time through March 16 at 10 p.m. local time. General tickets go on sale the following day, March 17, at 10 a.m. local time. More information regarding tickets is available on Live Nation. Shaggy Says Collab with Sting on 'Com Fly Wid Mi' Included 'A Different Twist' During Grammys 2023 TLC and Shaggy: Hot Summer 2023 Tour. Live Nation See the full list of TLC and Shaggy's Hot Summer Nights Tour dates below. Jun. 1 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Jun. 3 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park Jun. 4 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Jun. 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek Jun. 9 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live Jun. 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center Jun. 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center Jun. 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Jun. 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage Jun. 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center Jun. 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre Jun. 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center Jun. 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Jun. 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center Jun. 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre Jun. 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Jun. 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory Jul. 1 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Jun. 2 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown (Shaggy only) Jul. 3 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall (TLC, Shaggy and Sean Kingston only) Jul. 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live (Shaggy and Sean Kingston only) Jul. 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Jul. 8 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre Jul. 9 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion Jul. 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre (TLC and Shaggy Only) Jul. 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival (TLC and Shaggy only)