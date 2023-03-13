TLC and Shaggy Are Teaming Up for the Ultimate Y2K Summer Tour with En Vogue and Sean Kingston

Get ready for the concerts of any Y2K lover's dreams.

On Monday, TLC and Shaggy announced that they're teaming up for the Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour alongside special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston across North America throughout June and July.

"We are excited to announce our Hot Summer Nights Tour upcoming with @direalshaggy," wrote TLC — which features Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins — on Instagram. Shaggy, 54, also took to the platform and said, "This summer's gonna be hot!"

Sean Kingston and En Vogue. Courtesy of Live Nation

Kicking off June 1 in Pelham, Alabama, the tour will make stops in Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, California and more locations before wrapping on July 14 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. While all four acts will appear at most shows, fans should check the complete list of dates to confirm who will perform at each specific concert.

Attendees can look forward to hearing each act's biggest hits, from TLC's "No Scrubs" and "Waterfalls" to Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel" as well as En Vogue's "Free Your Mind" and Kingston's "Beautiful Girls."

Presale tickets become available for Citi cardmembers on March 14 at 10 a.m. local time through March 16 at 10 p.m. local time. General tickets go on sale the following day, March 17, at 10 a.m. local time. More information regarding tickets is available on Live Nation.

TLC and Shaggy: Hot Summer 2023 Tour. Live Nation

See the full list of TLC and Shaggy's Hot Summer Nights Tour dates below.

Jun. 1 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Jun. 3 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

Jun. 4 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jun. 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Jun. 9 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Jun. 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Jun. 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Jun. 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jun. 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Jun. 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jun. 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Jun. 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Jun. 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jun. 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Jun. 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jun. 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jun. 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Jul. 1 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jun. 2 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown (Shaggy only)

Jul. 3 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall (TLC, Shaggy and Sean Kingston only)

Jul. 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live (Shaggy and Sean Kingston only)

Jul. 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Jul. 8 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jul. 9 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Jul. 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre (TLC and Shaggy Only)

Jul. 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival (TLC and Shaggy only)