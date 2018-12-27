Mother-of-the-Bride Tish Cyrus Made a Quick Outfit Change at Miley and Liam Hemsworth's Wedding

Tish Cyrus is proof the bride isn’t the only member of the wedding party in need of an outfit change.

Photos from Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s intimate wedding ceremony are continuing to pour in, and on Thursday the star’s mom Tish shared family portraits.



The “Malibu” singer’s mother, 51, posted a stunning shot of Miley posing alongside her and husband Billy Ray Cyrus in front of an altar adorned with roses and baby’s breath. The sweet snap shows Miley looking gorgeous in her floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown and holding a bouquet.

“This makes my heart so happy,” Tish captioned the picture with a pink heart emoji. In addition, she shared another image of just Miley, 26, with her head nestled into Billy Ray, who wore a dark jacket for the affair.

The photo also reveals that Tish made a casual outfit change later in the night into a pair of light-wash jeans. In one of the first photos to leak from the secret wedding, Tish was seen in the background chatting with a guest while the newlyweds cut into a wedding cake.

Also on Thursday, proud dad Billy Ray shared the same photo, writing, “Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth! Long live love!”

On Wednesday, Miley posted two sweet photos from the private ceremony on Instagram and Twitter, confirming her and Hemsworth’s new union.

In one picture, the newlyweds are all dressed up in their wedding best, as they shared a smooch. And in two other photos, the actor has his arms wrapped around Cyrus’ waist as they share a quiet moment together.

Cyrus captioned the photos of her embracing Hemsworth: “12.23.18” and “10 years later …..” On the photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: “This is probably our one – millionth kiss.”

Hemsworth, 28, also shared the same photo, writing, “My love.”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the singer and the actor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Cyrus’ Franklin, Tennessee home. “They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” said one insider.

The couple originally planned to wed over the holidays at their ocean-side home in Malibu, but after their compound was burned down by the devastating California wildfires last month, the stars moved their wedding to Cyrus’ home state, where they’ve been living.

The wedding may have surprised many of the couple’s fans but the source reveals Cyrus had been thinking of saying “I do” for a while.

“In the past, any time Miley would talk about getting married to Liam, she would always have a huge smile. She has been wanting to get married to Liam for years,” the source said. “Everyone is very excited for them. Miley’s family always loved Liam.”