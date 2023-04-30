Tish Cyrus Is Engaged to Dominic Purcell: 'A Thousand Times…. YES'

Tish Cyrus is engaged!

The mother of Miley and Noah Cyrus, 55, announced her engagement to Dominic Purcell in an Instagram post on Saturday night.

"A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell," Tish wrote in the caption of her post, which features two images of the happy couple.

In the first photo, Tish's stunning engagement ring is front and center as Purcell, 53, wraps his arms around her waist.

A second shot shows Tish smiling and looking at the camera as her Prison Break actor beau leans in to give her a kiss on the cheek.

Tish and Purcell went Instagram official in November after she shared a sweet snap of herself cuddling with the actor.

"Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm," Tish wrote over the picture, adding a red heart emoji and tagging Purcell.

She later posted a quote that read, "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!" Adding her own words, Tish wrote, "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE."

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Months later, Tish gave fans an inside look at her holiday celebrations, which she spent with Purcell by her side.

"What an incredible start to the NewYear! Let's go 2023 🔥 #mileysnewyearseveparty #grateful," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Tish shared a photo of Purcell kissing her on the cheek at daughter Miley's New Year's Eve special, and also included photos with friends, as well as a shot of daughters Brandi Cyrus and Miley, 30, performing.

Tish's engagement news comes about after she and ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce last April. Days before releasing a statement, Tish filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, after more than 28 years of marriage on the basis of "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," read a joint statement issued by the couple, via a family representative, exclusively to PEOPLE. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important," continued the statement. "With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

Tish and Billy Ray, 61, tied the knot in 1993 and shares daughters Miley and Noah, 23, as well as son Braison, 28. The Doc actor also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi, 35, and son Trace, 34, from her previous marriage.

Billy Ray, meanwhile, announced his engagement to Australian singer Firerose in November.