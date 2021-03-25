Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Reveals She Began Smoking Marijuana at 42 After Traumatic Moment on Tour

"I was so against it. Like, never in my life had I ever smoked until I was 42," says the mom of five said

Tish Cyrus is opening up about her decision to start smoking marijuana at 42.

Miley Cyrus' mom, 53, revealed on Wednesday that following a traumatic experience she decided to take up smoking.

"I was so against it. Like, never in my life had I ever smoked until I was 42," she said on E!'s Daily Pop while promoting her podcast with daughter Brandi Cyrus, Sorry We're Stoned.

"But, I was on tour with Miley and she had gone on — we were going from like, Houston to New Orleans — and I stayed behind to meet up with friends and on the way to New Orleans our bus caught on fire."

She recounted how the bus burned down "within three minutes" as she and daughter Noah Cyrus, 21, got to safety. "I had gone back to go to bed and all of a sudden I heard this huge noise, which I thought could've been a gunshot," she said. "It was the tire blowing on the bus."

After the driver pulled over, he informed her that the bus had caught fire. Tish sprung into action to get Noah and the tour manager off, just in time to watch the vehicle burn to the ground.

"Somebody gave me an Ambien, which I hated," she explained of her subsequent sleepless nights. "That's actually how I started smoking. Miley said, 'Mom, why are you putting a chemical in your body that makes you feel so bad the next day?'"

Tish said that marijuana "really did help" her sleep, as she opened up about her cannabis routine, "I don't do that in the mornings." Meanwhile, Brandi, 33, admitted, "So, she's on it and I'm not, which is the funny thing."

"I honestly am shocked about how open she's been about all this," the oldest Cyrus child said. "Because for us, for the family, we are around her all the time when she is smoking, and she's so great. And we're like, 'The people need to see this. This is too good.' So, I'm just so proud of her for finally owning it, opening up, and being so cool about it."

And although Miley, 28, has been known to partake in the past, Tish noted, "The funny thing is Miley, she doesn't anymore at all. She's completely sober. She doesn't smoke, nothing."

The Plastic Hearts artist revealed in the January 2021 cover story for Rolling Stone that she briefly "fell off" the wagon, drinking during the pandemic.