Despite having seven kids between them, Tiny and T.I.‘s Father’s Day wasn’t all that celebratory.

After rebounding from a near-divorce last year, the pair seemed to have taken a step back over the weekend, as they each posted pointed Instagrams to their accounts — but never directly addressed one another. Hours later, video surfaced online that appeared to show T.I. slapping the backside of another woman at his show on Friday night.

The rapper, 37, kicked off the dustup Friday evening by posting a picture of a passage describing why men reportedly dislike marriage.

In the passage, the writer quotes Helen Smith, author of Men on Strike, who says, “Men aren’t wimping out by staying unmarried or being commitment-phobes. They are being smart.” The writer also goes on to say, “Unlike women, men lose all power after they say, ‘I do.’ Their masculinity dies, too.”

T.I. posted this to Instagram with a lengthy caption that included these words, “Note to women: Happiness needs no validation…. The Ego does. Most women out there nowadays just wanna be married to impress they friends, family (his side pieces) and fit into society’s standards. THAT’S NOT LOVE!!!”

The reality star’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, 42, didn’t respond to her husband’s post, but later posted a video clip to her own account that appeared to be a rebuttal. The video featured rapper Snoop Dogg, who has been married for 20 years, discussing how strong women — his wife in particular — help him stay sane and successful — and says it’s the case for other married rappers as well.

Tiny captioned the video, “Crown the KING who knows that his QUEEN is the most important piece on the board.”

T.I. and Tiny Prince Williams/WireImage

That night, a fan backstage at T.I.’s concert in Indiana took a Snapchat video showing a man who appears to be T.I. slapping the butt of an unidentified woman. The man then put his arm around her and kissed her neck. Reps for T.I. did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment regarding the situation.

On Sunday, Tiny posted a throwback picture on Father’s Day of herself with her father, as well as an Instagram story post featuring her and T.I.’s 2-year-old daughter, Heiress, along with the text, “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Dads.” Neither post mentioned T.I.

For his part, T.I. shared a photo of himself with their teenage daughter Deyjah, wishing her a happy 17th birthday.

The pair’s relationship has been rocky for years, with Tiny filing for divorce (twice) back in December of 2016 and again in April of 2017, after it was revealed to the court that T.I. had never been given the divorce papers. However, the couple had reunited by July 2017.