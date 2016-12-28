Tiny Harris filed for divorce earlier this month in Georgia after six years of marriage and three children together

Tiny Harris Files for Divorce from Rapper Husband T.I. After 6 Years of Marriage

Tameka “Tiny” Harris has filed for divorce from her husband, rapper T.I., after six years of marriage, PEOPLE confirms.

Tiny filed the papers on Dec. 7 in Henry County, Georgia, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The two married in 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida, and have three children together: King, 12; Major Philant, 8; Heiress Diana, 9 months.

Tiny, née Tameka Cottle, also has an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, from a previous relationship. T.I., born Clifford Harris, has other children from previous relationships, as well: Messiah, Domani and Deyjah.

Reps for Tiny, 41, and T.I., 36, did not immediately return requests for comment.

In August, a rep for Tiny denied rumors of a divorce, saying, “For them, it will always be family over everything.”

“She has read so much about her marriage in the past few weeks that it’s time to set the record straight and really educate everyone on the facts,” a rep for the T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle star told PEOPLE in a statement.

“Certain blogs have ‘reported’ that she’s going to be a single mom, she’s getting a divorce, she has a new residence and everything in between. On behalf of Mrs. Harris, this is the truth – Tameka and T.I. are good. They love each other and they have a beautiful family with seven amazing children.”