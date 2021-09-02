"I'm really excited to be working with Reese's to be able to provide this inspiration for young girls," says Tinashe on her collaboration with Reese's Puffs

Tinashe Teams Up with Reese's Puffs to Release Music Boxes: 'You Too Can Be an Artist'

Tinashe is empowering children everywhere to make their own music.

Tinashe is partnering with Reese's Puffs and Save the Music Foundation for its release of the company's first-ever music boxes — the RP-FX and RP-PRO. Tinashe tells PEOPLE that this project is "perfect" for her, considering her upbringing and road to stardom.

"That's initially where I really started my career, was creating music on my own, in my own space, in my room at my parents' house — making songs in my bedroom and teaching myself how to do that," says Tinashe, 28.

"And so I've always been an advocate for not waiting around for someone else to teach you how to do something, especially when it comes to creating music," she continues.

As part of the collaboration, Reese's Puffs will donate $100K to Save the Music Foundation, in effort to make music more accessible.

"Together this partnership ensures that students from Newark to Los Angeles will have the musical instruments and technology they need to create, innovate and express themselves this coming school year," says Henry Donahue, the executive director of the foundation.

Tinashe also says she loves the idea behind the boxes, because she imagines she would've loved to have one as a child as well.

"I was imagining if I were younger, to be able to see this in the grocery store would be something that would really intrigue me. And so I was like, you know what? I think this is perfect. I'd love to be a part of it," says the "2 On" singer.

The music box allows users to make their own music by downloading an app and placing puffs on the back of the box. The RP-PRO box serves as a synthesizer with music samples, audio effects and other special functions.

In honor of the collaboration, Tinashe hosted Taught by Tinashe on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, a YouTube livestream where the singer taught viewers about music production using the RP-FX.

At the end of the day, the singer hopes this collaboration inspires children to explore the possibility of making music on their own and pursue careers in music.

"I'm really excited to be working with Reese's to be able to provide this inspiration for young girls. I think it's so important, especially for young women, but also all young people," says Tinashe. "You too can be an independent artist making your own music in the future — which is really liberating and it feels really good."

Earlier this week, Tinashe released the music video to "Undo (Back to My Heart)" from her 333 album — which released on Aug. 6.

The music video is entirely animated and takes its viewers through a video game world.

"That's a big part of the aesthetic is that we never really know which reality we're actually entering in or which one we're currently in. So this one I wanted to make really literal, like this is actually in a video game," says the "Lean On Me" singer.

However, her favorite part, Tinashe says, was watching herself become a part of an action game.

"My favorite part of it is just the fact that I could see myself doing these kick-ass stunts because I'm a black belt. I've always just loved the idea of me being involved in a game or an action movie," says Tinashe.

Tinashe is set to go on tour beginning Sept. 16 in Houston — and the singer says she's "excited for the energy" that comes with performing.